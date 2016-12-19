Dirty Deals: carbon bikes, titanium pedals, Xmas aprons and much more

Buy yourself something for Christmas

Your weekly guide to the best mountain bike flavoured deals that the internet has to offer.

If you have any money left whatsoever – well done – why not treat yourself to some goodies so that you’ll definitely have something you want come Christmas day.

Muc-Off apron – £35.00 – £24.99

How many nice T-shirts and decent pairs of jeans have you unintentionally ruined during bike service sessions? This apron will not only protect your clobber but the tool pouch on the front is incredibly useful for stashing tools in during repairs, enabling quick-change of desired tools as and when you need them. Will also double as a bike-themed apron for cooking the Christmas dinner.

Currently available for just £24.99!

Look S-Track carbon titanium pedals – £249.95 – £109.99

Yes these are mountain bike pedals. If you like your alt choices and like to keep away from the big brands and the obvious (AKA sensible choices) then you can do a lot worse than getting some of these gorgeous peggles. An inpressive 280g per pair including cleats and bolts and everything).

Currently available for only £109.99!

GT Sensor Carbon Expert (medium) – £2,999.99 – £1,799.99

We rarely put complete bikes in Dirty Deals but… this is a deal and a half. Carbon frame with 130mm travel. Fox Float 34 forks, Shimano XT drivetrain, KS Lev dropper post, Maxxis tyres and RaceFace finishing kit.

Currently available for only £1,799.99!

Even more Dirty Deals!

RockShox Reverb seatpost – £320.00 – £174.95

Time Atac MX2 clipless pedals – £49.99 – £31.34

Time Atac XC12 TItan Carbon clipless pedals – £249.99 – £151.95

Crank Brothers Candy 3 pedals – £119.99 – £64.99

Shimano XTR disc brake – £219.99 – £163.30

Skratch Labs Fruit Drops caddy – £21.95 – £7.68

Endura Women’s MT500 gloves – £32.99 – £25.07

See you all next year for more Dirty Deals. B-bye for 2016!