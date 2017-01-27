Watch this herd of deer stampede through a bike race

Deer me

Check out this Instagram video of a herd of deer crashing through a long distance mountain bike race in New Zealand.

No snakes 🐍, crocodiles 🐊 or poisonous spiders 🕷 in #newzealand 🇳🇿You'd assume going mountain biking is pretty safe until you nearly get steamrolled by a herd of deer 😧🦌🦌 A video posted by Adam Wilson (@adamwilson_nz) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

Adam Wilson shot the video and posted it to his Instagram with the following comment: “No snakes, crocodiles or poisonous spiders in New Zealand. You’d assume going mountain biking is pretty safe until you nearly get steamrollered by a herd of deer”.

No cyclists were injured by the deer – estimated to be around a hundred in number.

According to 1NewsNow, Adam Wilson said: “Just a really close call. They just kept coming, there were so many of them, it was a full stampede.”

This incident reminds us of the events at the end of last year when mountain bike racers were chased by giraffe at the Cape Pioneer Trek endurance event in South Africa.

The race in question this time was the Red Bull Defiance that takes place in and around the hills of Wanaka in New Zealand.