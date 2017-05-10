Behind the scenes of the Deathgrip movie

Behind the scenes with Brendog.

Get the full skinny on how Brendan Fairclough’s and Clay Porter’s epic Deathgrip movie was planned and executed. It really is an impressive piece of work.

Check out these Deathgrip Diaries below for a cool behind the scenes look at how Deathgrip came to be. There’ll be four episodes in total so keep checking back and will bung them all on this handy page.

Diaries Episode 1: The Home Front

“Home is where the heart is… Or, if you’re Brendan Fairclough it’s where the sickest lines and raddest people are! Check out Episode 1 of the LifeProof presented Diaries.”

Diaries Episode 2 : Away

“Brendan Fairclough and Clay Porter’s Movie travels to some of the wildest locations the planet has to offer. Check out episode two of LifeProof Presented Diaries for some behind the scenes action.”

More Deathgrip trailers and clips will be posted on this page when we get ’em. Enjoy!

Instagram trailer

It’s impressive what you can rapid-edit into an Instagram-length vid clip…

@deathgripmovie trailer is out! So stoked to show you guys what the crew have been working on over the last 18 months. Excited for you guys to see the final product! 🔥👊🏽 A post shared by Brendan Fairclough (@brendog1) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

What is Deathgrip?

Well aside from being Brendog’s signature grip from DMR, it’s an amazing piece of filming. We were lucky enough to be at UK premiere and suffice to say, you need to watch this film.

These two have been working on the #deathgripmovie for three years now and the fruits of their labour were screened last night in Soho to a packed Curzon cinema. The cheers and standing ovation speak volumes, but the Schladming section alone is good enough to watch on loop all day! @brendog1 @clayporter A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Deathgrip description: “For the last two years, Brendan Fairclough and Clay Porter have travelled to every inhabited continent on the planet with a simple goal: to show the world a new vision of mountain biking. Joined on this quest by a collection of the most progressive and influential riders that this generation of mountain biking has to offer, Fairclough and Porter have embarked on an all-out assault on the bleeding edge of the sport’s limits. DEATHGRIP is a relentless mission to challenge the limits of creativity, technology, and the human potential. DEATHGRIP is a creative oasis for Fairclough and Porter – a place where the raw expression of Fairclough’s riding ability is captured with the most progressive filmmaking technology against the backdrop of the most visually engaging locations in the world. The future is now.”