Win a copy of Danny MacAskill’s autobiography

AT THE EDGE – Riding for My Life

“AT THE EDGE – Riding for My Life” published by Viking (Penguin, RRP: GBP 14.99) tells the tale of how the Scotsman became one of the most famous cyclists in the world and Danny reveals which steps lead him down his path to stardom.

Danny MacAskill has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world with his YouTube viral videos like Cascadia (17 million views), Way Back Home (38 million views), The Ridge (44 million views) and Imaginate (57 million views).

Seven years after his first YouTube success Danny tells his tale and give his millions of fans around the world an idea of what goes on in his mind, when creating his films.

The autobiography is already ranked #2 in the UK Amazon Bestsellers categories Extreme Sports and Cycling History & Biography.

In the book Danny sheds light on how he comes up with his stunning tricks and storylines for videos, which get clicked by millions of his fans around the world. Apart from being accompanied with many photos from Danny’s life, the book also contains Danny’s sketches for his most famous film edits.

”I am always thinking about new film and trick ideas. It’s very important to write good ideas down in one way or another. The best way for me to do this is with a stickman drawing”, Danny explains. “I am really looking forward to see what people have to say about the new book”.

“I checked my balance and peered apprehensively at the sheer drop below. Once I felt comfortable, I radioed down to Stu.

‘I’m just gonna unclip quickly,’ I said.

My walkie-talkie crackled straight away. Stu sounded pretty stressed. ‘Dude, keep the rope on!’

I edged forward, my hands and feet scoping out the summit for any loose rock. The ridge pinnacle was still only a meter wide, if that, but I felt pretty stable. I yelled down to Stu. ‘This bit’s fine,’ I said. ‘The rope makes it harder for me… ’”