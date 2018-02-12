Dalby Forest MBR Demo Day 2018: Tickets now on sale!

The Dalby Forest MBR Demo Day will take place on 28th April 2018. Save 10% before Wednesday 21st Feb with code MBR10.

This year we are taking the MBR Demo Day to Dalby Forest.

The MBR Demo Days are demo days with a difference. We ask you to be MBR bike testers for the day and we want you to rate the bikes you ride and give us your feedback to go towards a MBR Demo Day bike test feature. Our MBR photographers will alo be out on the trails so you will be able to download photos of yourselves shredding the best new bikes for free. Then at the end of the day you’re invited to share a beer with our team.

Earlybird price

Book before Wednesday 21st February to use our earlybird code MBR10 and save 10%

In 2017 we teamed up with some of the industry’s top brands for the very first MBR Demo Day at the Forest of Dean and it was a belter of a day.

The sun was out in full force. As were the punters and the demo staffers. 200 test riders in total. 13 bike brands available to demo. MBR writers, demo bike brands and members of the public all had a blast on the fantastic trails of the Forest of Dean.

Due to the success of this event we are launching the Dalby Forest MBR Demo Day in 2018.

There are two demo loops, the main one is a 20-minute blast which takes in some of the best features of the World Cup trail with linking sections of fast flowing Red trail. If you want to understand what the bike you are testing can do, this all-encompassing Demo loop is the place to be. The second loop will have you grinning from ear to ear with fast berms, small-medium features before a steady section 12 fire road climb back to the start at Adderstone Field. These fun, fast loops will give you time to test plenty of bikes!

Big brands already confirmed for the Dalby Forest MBR Demo Day:

Scott don’t make products for those who yearn to be noticed, they make them for those who are going to do what they do whether there’s anyone watching or not. If you’re like them, you say what you say, do what you do, ride where you ride because you love it. You do it the right way. You do it for the right reasons. For more of Scott click here. #NOSHORTCUTS

Scott Demo fleet:

Genius 720: S, M, L

Genius 920: S, M, L, XL

E-Genius 710: S, M, L, XL

Intense Cycles has changed it’s sales model going into 2018 with the new direct sales channel making it even easier to have a premium bike at a lesser price. Stand out models on demo will be the Primer a 130mm 29er, Tracer with 165mm travel and 275 wheels, Carbine a 155mm 29er enduro race machine and the ACV finishing the line up with 130mm travel equipped with plus wheels. For more info on Intense bikes click here.

Intense will be bringing:

Carbine Expert M, L, XL

Primer Expert M, L, XL

ACV Pro M & L

Tracer Expert M, L, XL

From thoroughbred racers to trail tamers, Canyon mountain bikes are built to perform off-road whatever the terrain. Want the biggest kicks out on the trails? They’ve got you covered. The best results in international competition? Check out their race-winning pedigree. Or if you’re new to the sport? They offer performance and value that will have you completely hooked. Discover Canyon mountain bikes click here.

Canyon’s fleet:

Strive CF 7.0 18 S, M, L, XL

Spectral CF 8.0 18 S, M, L, XL

Neuron AL 8.0 18 M, L

Torque CF 8.0 18 S, M, L, XL

Sender AL 7.0 18 M, L

Sender AL 6.0 18 XL

People from St. Pauli never put on a false front. They say what they think. Bergamont are a no-nonsense people. They’ve got their heads on straight and that is reflected in what they love best: straightforward bikes. Here they don’t do things by halves but build clear cut bikes – for the city, the trails, anywhere.’ Learn more

Bergamont fleet:

Encore elite M

Trailster 7 M

Trailster elite M

Contrail 5 M

Contrail 7 M

E-Revox 8.0 + M

E-Revox Elite + M

KTM’s 2018 range represents another exciting step forwards for the 50+ year Austrian bicycle brand.

With over 50 different MTB and 28 eMTB models all built in their Austrian factory KTM offer something of interest to any mountain biker looking for performance and pedigree at a competitive price point. #webleedorange Find out more

Fleet detals tbc

Calibre was born out of a desire to get people riding decent bikes. Not expensive bikesbut fully capable, well thought out bikes that will leave a smile on anyone’s face. Getting into mountain biking can be a minefield and Calibre aims to give riders the best possible introduction and keep them coming back for more. Check them out here.

Calibre are bringing:

Bossnut V2 L

Beastnut L, XL

Dune Fat Bike L

Rake L

Womens Bossnut V2 M

Line 10 L

“Nukeproof are stoked to be bringing our fleet of the 2017 Enduro World Series winning Mega’s to the MBR demo days. We will be bringing a mix of 27.5” and 29” wheel Mega’s for you to try out on some of the UK finest dirt. As well as the bikes we will have a selection of components to test including our award winning Horizon pedals. Get ready to redefine your limit.”

Nukeproof fleet:

Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon RS M, L

Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon Factory M, L

Nukeproof Mega 275 Pro S, M, L, XL

Nukeproof Mega 290 Pro M, L, XL