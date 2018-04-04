Dakine Hot Laps bumbags and frame-strap packs

Mo' enduro a go go

New Dakine Hot Laps collection compromises various sized lumbar packs (bumbags) and a frame- or saddle-strap pack. Enduro-tastic!

>>> How to ride without a backpack

All-in-all the new Hot Laps does indeed look like a worthy refinement of the modern mountain biking phenom of riding without a traditional hydration backpack. The bumbags – sorry, lumbar packs – are clearly tailored for how pioneering pack-less riders have been doing things for the past few years. And the Gripper looks like a worthy rival to the ubiquitous Backcountry Reasearch Mütherload Strap, and one that offer a bit more muck-protection by being more of a pack than just a strap.

Dakine Hot Laps 5L, £55.00

Largest feature set in the series. It includes a 2L Hydrapak lumbar reservoir with magnetic hose buckle for long rides. Offset waist buckle with stretch panel. Airflow back panel. Internal sections for keeping your essentials organized. Fleece lined phone pocket. Front attachment straps (light jacket or knee pads) cinch up when not in use. Side compression straps.

>>> Camelbak Palos 4LR fanny pack review

Dakine Hot Laps 2L, £30.00

Smaller and simplified. Air mesh back panel and offset waist belt. External bottle carry and internal drop pockets.

Dakine Hot Laps Stealth, £30.00

Designed to be worn under a jersey. Air mesh back panel with Polygiene odour control. Micro-stretch waist belt. Dual mesh side pockets. Tool, tire lever, C02 and tube specific storage, padded phone protection and room for keys/wallet.

Dakine Hot Laps Gripper, £19.00

For on-bike storage, the Hot Laps Gripper attaches under the saddle or to multiple locations on the bike frame. Designed to house tyre levers, C02, multitool and a spare inner tube.