Christmas is coming so grab this Adventure Balance Bike for just £69.00

One for the Junior rippers

There’s no finer prezzie to get a kid than a bike. Cheap kids bikes are usually horrible and hefty. Not this cool ‘n’ cute balance bike though.

If a kid is getting its first bike and they’re aged between 2 and 4 then you’ll be best off getting them a balance bike rather than a pedal bike. Balance bikes teach balance and the magic of momentum. Stabilisers suck! Don’t use them!

This Zooom model from Adventure Outdoor Co is in Evans Cycles’ Black Friday sale and it’s really a very good deal indeed. 6061 alloy frame prevents it from being a leaden lump. The rims are proper alloy rims which again saves on weight and also prevents rusting.

The wheel size is 12in – standard for a balance bike – and the age range is from 2yrs upwards. Although we know plenty of sprogs who’ve been whizzing around on balance bikes before their 2nd birthday.

Both the stem and the seatpost are adjuatable for height so you can adjust the fit and handling of the bike as your little ragger grows (like a weed, no doubt).

“Learning to ride within easy reach of the floor is a whole lot of fun! The Adventure Zooom is suitable for an age range of robust 2 year olds through to 4.”

Available in orange, red, pink, blue or silver/grey.