Escape the Easter crowds with our pick of Britain’s five best remote trails

Hate crowds, love singletrack?

There’s nothing wrong with getting right out there and experiencing some wilderness. Here are Britain’s best remote trails.

If you like it wild and lonely you’re in luck – we’ve found some of the most remote singletrack in Britain. Just make sure you go prepared!

>>> Check out all our best mountain bike routes

1. Border Raid, Cheviot Hills

Distance: 35 km (22 miles)

Click here for the GPS download



This ride starts in what feels like the middle of nowhere and tops out high on the English/Scottish border, where it can be extended into Scotland.

From Alwinton (Landranger 80/NT921062), follow Clennel Street N through Kidland Forest and down to the Usway Burn. Keep N around Hazely Law to the border and follow this over Windy Gyle.

At Black Braes head S into Coquetdale and at Barrowburn, head N again to Fairhaugh. Follow the road S to Shillmoor, where a bridleway cuts the corner with a final climb and descent back to Alwinton.

2. Caldbeck Fells, Lake District

Distance: 33km (21 miles)

Click here for the GPS download



The northern tip of the Lakes feels remote in comparison to the southern end. And this ride has a real ‘out there’ feel despite a few road sections.

Follow lanes N from Mosedale (Landranger 90/NY357322), and at Calebreck head W on old mining tracks. Pick up the road at Fell Side and follow it to Green Head, where a good track continues W to Longlands. Tarmac leads S over Dash Beck, and a track then follows this SE to Skiddaw House, continuing NE to finish.

3. Peter Tavy, Dartmoor

Distance: 12km (7 miles)

Click here for the GPS download



This loop gets very wild, very quickly and the return run through ancient graves and standing stones is a truly unique and memorable experience.

From near Peter Tavy (Landranger 201/SX522778), head up the lane and L onto a bridleway into Cuddliptown and then take the road NE, past Waspworthy. Keep W at Brousentor Farm and follow the bridleway up onto Cocks Hill. Now cross the moor, heading SW the whole time, to finish.

4. North Harris, Scotland

Distance: 38km (24 miles)

Click here for the GPS download



This one’s ‘out there’ even by Scottish standards, with Harris making up some of the most westerly ground in Britain.

You can start at Tarbert, but if you have a vehicle, park just off the A859 (Landranger 14/NB137034) and regain the A859 going NE then N to Aird a’ Mhulaidh. N of here, on a tight bend, follow a track W to Gleann Stuladail. Here, continue S to join the road at Loch Mhiabhaig and now cruise around the coast to finish.

5. Preseli Hills, West Wales

Distance: 24km (15 miles)

Click here for the GPS download



For a little pocket of wilderness at the very edge of Wales, look no further than the Preseli Hills. This remote ridge once carried travellers, en route to Ireland, and now makes a great place to ride.

It can be accessed from the coast for a big day out, but for a more manageable version, start at the eastern end (Landranger 145/SN075295) and follow lanes through Mynachlog-ddu to Rosebush. Forest tracks lead N onto the ridge from here; just follow one westwards.