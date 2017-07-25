Britain’s Best Bike Shops – Who’s leading the vote?

We are just under halfway through the voting period for the 2017 Britain's Best Bike Shops so here is an update on which shops are leading the votes
This summer we’re celebrating bike shops by looking for the best in the country.
Our Britain’s Best Bike Shops poll with Cycling Weekly and in partnership with Lezyne, Muc-Off and BikeZaar, allows you to vote for your favourite shop, and tell us why it’s so good.
A good bike shop is often both the beating heart and the backbone of a good riding scene. With our Britain’s Best Bike Shop campaign, we want to recognise and celebrate that fact, and reward those that go the extra mile for their customers and the wider riding community.
The voting opened at the end of June and stays open until August 31. Since the poll launched we have had over 8000 votes so thank you to everyone who has voted.
In the mountain bike category the votes are very close at the top, with just 14 votes separating the top two shops, at the time of writing this, and there is lot’s to play for in the regional categories, so keep your votes coming.
As of 25/07/2017 the top five mountain bike shops are:
The Trail Head – Shrewsbury – 123
The Rider’s Guild – Chichester – 109
D&D Cycles – Barnham – 94
One Planet Adventure – Llandegla – 71
Slam69 – Gloucester – 62
Only a few votes will make a difference, so if you haven’t voted yet, what are you waiting for, and if you work in a bike shop and haven’t started promoting this poll to your customers there is still time.
Voting closes on August 31 and winners will be announced in September.