EUROBIKE: Box Components now have three drivetrains to offer

Box Components have expanded their alt. drivetrain options to now include a 7 speed downhill and gravity specific drivetrain.

Box were proudly showcasing their new 7 speed DH specific components, developed over the last three years in conjunction with the Polygon Racing Team.

DH racing and bike park riding place specific demands on a drivetrain and the new system with close ratio block (you don’t ride up hill, well, much!) and short cage derailleur to keep everything taut and out of the way of stumps and rocks.

As for trail riding, Box Components are continuing to produce both the top of the line Box One 11-speed derailleur and shifter combo as well as the lower spec Box Two. However they have seen some drastic updates to rectify some of the issues that the first incarnation suffered from.

Firstly the rear derailleur now has forged knuckles to strengthen and stiffen the shifting performance and prevent the failures of past models.

Secondly the shifter is now has a more straightforward double lever actuation. The shift action is the same as a Shimano (so the upshift lever can be either pushed or pulled) rather than the more quirky push in action.

They were loathe to say why it had to change – claiming ‘IP issues’ (read into that what you will) – however they were at pains to explain that the warranty on original shifters will be honoured and if anyone has a problem they would be able to upgrade to the new style.

Box are now producing both an 11-46 11-speed cassette and a 11-24 7-speed cassette as well as three levels of chain including the über high end Hex Lab (expect an equivalent derailleur and shifter coming at some point).

This now means that barring a chainset (they already produce BMX chainsets so it might not be too far away) Box now has almost a complete drivetrain to stand as a more realistic alternative to SRAM or Shimano.

Everything also comes with a lifetime guarantee against manufacturing breakages.