YT announce the Jeffsy 27

Size doesn't matter.

Some news and quick details about the recently announced YT Jeffsy 27 – YT’s new trail bike with 150/160mm travel and 27.5″ wheels.

Need to know

150mm travel…

… apart from the Jeffsy 27 CF Pro Race which has 160mm front and rear travel.

Alloy and carbon models.

Six models in the Jeffsy 27 range in total.

Sizes: S to XL.

Prices from £1,799 to £3,799.

In something of an unexpected move, YT have just released details of a 27.5″ wheeled version of their Jeffsy trail bike.

Whereas the ‘original’ Jeffsy was an impressive 29er trail bike with quite a clear remit of regular trail riding, the new Jeffsy 27 blurs the line somewhat between a number of different riding disciplines and markets.

With 150mm travel it’s starting to encroach on the territory and terrain of their hugely popular Capra enduro bike. This is further muddied by the inclusion of a Jeffsy 27 that has 160mm travel front and rear (the top end Jeffsy 27 CF Pro Race).

The Jeffy 27 is however still best treated as a trail bike. It will still be a notch down in burliness from the Capra. 34mm stanchion forks, different suspension behaviour and less hefty finishing kit compared to the Capra.

It does make us wonder if the Capra may be due an overhaul sometime soon though.

Geometry

How does it compare to the big wheeling Jeffsy? It’s a bit longer in reach – about 15mm longer for the XL size for example. Chainstays are 5mm shorter. Head tube lengths are up to 20mm shorter. Head angle is nearly a degree slacker.

Pricing

CF Pro race £3,799

CF Pro £3,399

CF One £2,899

CF Two £2,899

AL One £2,199

AL Two £1,799

2017 YT Industries CF Pro Race – £3,799

2017 YT Industries Jeffsy 27 CF Pro – £3,399

2017 YT Industries Jeffsy 27 27 CF One – £2,899

2017 YT Industries Jeffsy 27 CF Two – £2,899

2017 YT Industries Jeffsy 27 AL One – £2,199

2017 YT Industries Jeffsy 27 AL Two – £1,799