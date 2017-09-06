World Champs bike paintjobs (Brayton wins again)

Phat creations

Here’s a round up of the custom paintjobs for the World Championships this weekend down under in Cairns, Straya.

There are still some bikes to be revealed (Aaron Gwin, Troy Brosnan, Jack Moir, Mick Hannah, Tracey Hannah to name a few) but most of the special custom paintjobs are out there in social media land.

We’ll update this page when more bikes get unveiled. In the meantime, which is your favourite amongst this lot?

Ed Masters

As with most New Zealander riders’ bikes it’s seemingly difficult to do that much with the national flag. The subtle approach of the down tube motif is nice though eh?

Anthony Poulson

A smattering of red maple leaves on white decals tells you all about Poulson’s homeland…

Myriam Nicole

With ‘Commençal silver’ standing in for white, you’d be forgiven for not realising that this is a French World Champs bike. Looks rad, mind…

Adam Brayton

Initially rather underwhelming, especially considering Brayon’s previous World Champs bikes, the beauty of this machine is in the Hope components. Stop and peer at the brakes, hub, cranks… nice…

Gee and Rachel Atherton

Maybe it’s because both Gee and Rachel are existing World Champs that they’re happy with rather sedate paintjobs. We reckon there are some details on these bikes that we’ve not yet seen (top tube decals maybe…)

Kade Edwards

A close up of Kade Edwards’ World Champs bike reveals that it’s not black – as some people may htink upon first glance – it’s actually a seriously stylish deep blue with sparkles colourway…

Nik Nesteroff

No, Nesteroff has not been granted UK citizenship; this paintjob is representative of the United States of America. Where’s the star spangling though? Oh yeah, it’s there on the rims…

Connor Fearon

By far the best execution of an Australian-themed World Champs bike we’ve ever seen (although Brosnan is yet to reveal his machine). Gold is such a tricky to pull off well…

Dean Lucas

See what we mean about the Australian colourway being a tricky one to get away with tastefully…

Sylvain Cougoureux

All modern Intense bikes’ colourways walk a fine line between naff and nice. We reckon Sylvain’s Gallic paintwork is a bold and brilliant job…

Sam Hill

Yes Sam Hill is riding a trail bike for the Downhill World Champs. Mind. Blown. And there was you not planning on staying up into the early hours to watch it live. Think again…

Danielle Beecroft

All the Pivot paintjobs have apparently been done by Fat Creations. Unsurprisingly, they are all extremely impressive pieces of art…

Bernard Kerr

While the off-white main frame colour and urban camo swingarm are both a bit of a head scratcher, the head badge and down tube decals are fabulous…

Emilie Siegenthaler

If we put our patriotic bluster aside for a minute, this is probably the nicest looking bike here. Reminds us of those classic 90s Rocky Mountain hardtails with the maple leaf fades…

Greg Williamson

New grips required for the race day Greg…

Rupert Chapman

Another enforced-subtlety New Zealander bike. Black and silver is hard to get wrong but kudos to Pivot anyway. Cool looking steed, this…

Loris Vergier

Now then, is this a 29er V10 or a 27.5..?

Jack Reading

As with all of Jack Reading’s race bikes, it looks a bit like an explosion in a sticker factory, but we kinda admire is garishness…

Loic Bruni

To our mind, Loic’s ‘stained glass’ bike is still the best looking bikes of all time. And although we’ve yet to see the full pic of his new World Champs bike, we’re fairly certain his 2016 bike will still be nicer…

Danny Hart

Not sure about this one. Red, white, blue, gold and orange? It’s all a bit much. We do love that head angle though. Wow…

Marcus Pekoli

The Austrian rider’s final ever World Championship is deserving of a nice bit of paint. And from this teaser pic, we think he’s been served well…

Greg Minnaar

Although most people seem to be saying this a South African inspired paintjob, to us it looks more like a statement of Minnaar’s previous World Champ wins and a clear statement of intent for this weekend…

