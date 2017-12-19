You can finally order an Unno frame for €5,000

Only 25 have been made

The Unno Dash is a 130mm ravel 29er trail bike from Cesar Rojo’s boutique bike brand. Very lust-worthy but you’ll need to be quick to get hold of one.

>>> Interview with Cesar Rojo from UNNO bikes

Unno Dash need to know

130mm travel

29in wheels

Custom tuned Öhlins STX 22 Air shock

5 year warranty

€5,000 frame only

In case you haven’t noticed, we’re in some sort of purple patch for bespoke premium carbon mountain bike frames, with bikes like the ARBR Saker and the Deviate Guide, but perhaps the most boutique of them all are from Unno.

They’re so boutique that you couldn’t even buy one. The brand launched in early 2016 and have spent the past nigh-on two years teasing us with photos and comments on their social media channels.

Well, as of tomorrow (Wednesday December 20th) you’ll be able to order one.

The model they’re launching with is the Unno Dash.

Unno Dash

The frame features 29” wheels, 130mm rear travel with an Öhlins STX 22 Air custom tuned shock, threaded 73mm BB, ISCG05, Tapered Zero Stack headset, rear PM 160mm, boost rear spacing axle, 31.6mm seat tube diameter with stealth guiding, anti-scratch BASF glossy clearcoat with black tint, internal guided cables, rubber protection for all the exposed areas, 5 year warranty and comes in its own foam padded custom box.

Geometry-wise this bike would have been mind-blowing at back in 2016. As it is, it’s arguably just joining in a relatively widespread geometry revolution. 65.5° head angle, 75-76.5° seat angle (properly measured) and 455mm reach on the 455mm-seat-tubed frame size.

Unno: “The waiting has been long, but finally we have the perfect frames that we dreamed of. The Unno Dash is available for purchase. Only 25 frames were made in 2017 and you have now the opportunity to get one of those 25 numbered ones. No more will be made until the end of 2018, and in a highly limited amount, so do not miss this unique opportunity!”

How do you order one?

Basically you email them (info@unno.com) and wait and see. “As the frames are very limited in number, they will be handled on a first come, first served basis. We will let you know if you have been fast enough to secure one and how to proceed with the purchase in the coming days.”

Good luck!