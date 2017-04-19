Meet the Throttle 27.5 and the Vanquish 29.

A couple of sneaky pics of two new carbon hardtails from Transition: the 27.5in wheel Throttle and the Vanquish 29er.

We don’t yet have much detailed info about the two models (geometry, UK pricing etc) so we’ll keep this brief for now.

It’s hard to make any sort of qualified statement about the bikes but… looking at the pics and noting Transition’s claim that these hardtails “embody the pure unbridled essence of our full suspension GiddyUp bikes”, it does appear that the Throttle and Vanquish are decidedly in the trail-riding spectrum when it comes to geometry and intent.

Transition Throttle 27.5

Transition: “The 27.5″ Throttle is a swiss army bike combining the outright efficiency of a hardtail with the spirit of a dirt jumper. Featuring lightweight carbon construction, ultra-low standover, and a slack front end, the Throttle opens the hardtail market to new riders who consider the current crop of bikes in this category to be too frail for their needs.”

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Colors: Race Raw, Hot Mustard

12 x 148 Boost Dropout Spacing

Standard Threaded Bottom Bracket

Fits tires up to 2.6″

Universal Transition Derailleur Hanger

Internal Shift and Seatpost Cable Routing

Available as Frameset or Complete Bike

Frame Weight: 1400g

Price: $1699 Frameset / $3699 Complete GX Equipped Bike

Transition Vanquish 29

Transition: “The 29″ Vanquish takes advantage of taller wheel rollover and a slightly tweaked geometry that make it the fastest bike we’ve ever produced. This may be the closest to an XC frame in the Transition lineup to date, but with a typical Transition style that keeps “fun” as the primary characteristic. For the rider who likes to put in long hours with maximum efficiency but doesn’t want to sacrifice their enjoyment on the way down, the Vanquish hits a perfect balance. Call it XC or All Mountain, with the Vanquish it’s just a party in the woods.”

Sizes: Medium, Large, X-Large

Colors: Race Raw, Habanero Orange

12 x 148 Boost Dropout Spacing

Standard Threaded Bottom Bracket

Fits tires up to 2.4″

Universal Transition Derailleur Hanger

Internal Shift and Seatpost Cable Routing

Available as Frameset or Complete Bike

Frame Weight: 1400g

Price: $1699 Frameset / $3699 Complete GX Equipped Bike