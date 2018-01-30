Robot Bike Co. R130 is a Ti lugged carbon 130mm travel 29er

Team Robot Bike Co. does it again

Here’s the new wonderbike from Robot Bike Co.. The R130 is a 29er with 130mm rear travel made from a mix of carbon tubing and Titanium lugs.

Robot Bike Co. R130 need to know

130mm travel 29er trail bike

Carbon tubes with titanium lugs

Custom geometry available

DW6 suspension system

Boost

Metric trunnion shock

Frame £3,245

Full builds from £5,800

Order via robotbike.co

Brit brand Robot Bike Co. first broke cover in May 2016 – see our Bespoke 3D printed bikes from Robot Bike Co story – with a 160mm enduro bike with 27.5in wheels called the R160.

Here’s their new offering. The R130 is a 29er with 130mm rear travel (designed to be paired with a 140mm travel suspension fork up front).

At first glance it looks very similar to the R160. Which is understandable and no bad thing. The Ti lugged carbon frame is very much a USP of a bike from Robot Bike Co.. The matt finish titanium lugs hold pleasingly weave-visible carbon tubes and the twin linkage DW6 suspension design are all found on both the R160 and the new R130.

What’s new besides the wheel size?

There are some differences though. Of most significance is a reworked rocker linkage that accepts metric shocks and uses a trunnion mount system with a bearing at each end of the shock. This gives more supple performance and overall damping control (55mm stroke shock) whilst maintaining decent standover and dropper post insertion clearance.

What else? It’s Boost front and rear. Full internally routed cabling. Threaded bottom bracket. Optional water bottle mounts.

Sizing and geometry is available in either ‘recommended’ or ‘bespoke’ options.

Geometry? Recommended head angle is 66 degrees. Recommended seat angle is 76 degrees. Recommended chainstay length is 430mm. Recommended bottom bracket drop is 38mm.

Choosing the size of bike involves you measuring your body (height, inside leg and arm span) and inputting the measurements into Robot’s online sizing calculator.

Robot Bike CO. explain: “Once we have your measurements we will provide you with our recommended geometry. That recommendation will be based upon what we believe provides the ultimate blend of speed, fun, stability and agility – just fill in your details and our geometry engine will provide you with your custom frame dimensions. If you have different priorities/requirements then for a small extra charge we are more than happy to discuss these with you and work out what is best for you, in order to create something truly bespoke, but we believe that the vast majority of riders will love our suggested geometry as much as we do.”