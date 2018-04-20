Pivot pull out a Switchblade and this time it’s aluminium

Pivot's Swiss Army knife of a bike adds aluminium, drops the price and increases the range

Sticking to the ‘if it ain’t broke’ approach, Pivot have chosen to strengthen the range with the introduction of a new aluminium Pivot Switchblade.

Pivot Switchblade Aluminium need to know

Same dw-link driven suspension system as carbon Switchblade, 135mm rear wheel travel.

Designed for 29″ and 27.5″+ wheel sizes.

Super BOOST 157mm rear spacing.

Designed around 150/160mm fork.

Four complete models for each wheel size: Race XT, Race X01, Pro XT/XTR, Pro X01 Eagle

Two colour options: Electric Blue, Aqua Blue

UK pricing TBC

It’s been nearly two years since Pivot introduced the Switchblade. Back then having a frame with the ability to switch (sorry) between wheel sizes was pretty progressive. Testament to the forward thinking Chris Cocalis, this style is now pretty popular amongst brands and riders alike.

“It took years, says Cocalis, to develop the advanced shaping techniques that enable us to build an ultra-light aluminum frame, which meets the same strength and stiffness tests as our carbon models. But we’ve done it. Both Switchblade models are perfect for riders looking to tackle aggressive terrain or enduros. In 29er mode it has a confident, playful feel. In 27.5+ mode, the Switchblade is even more stable, but with absolutely unreal levels of traction. Now the Switchblade Aluminum puts all that performance in reach of even more riders.”

The Switchblade Aluminum is available as a complete bike in four different builds, each build available as 29” or 27.5”+. The Switchblade Aluminum is available now, in all sizes, at key Pivot Dealers worldwide. For more information, visit Pivot’s website.