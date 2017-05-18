The new Pivot Mach 5.5 takes 2.6in tyres

"Returning to our roots".

Today sees the release of the new Pivot Mach 5.5. It keeps to the same mismatched travel formula and DW-Link rear end of the Mach 5.7 but ups the bounce to 140mm.

Pivot Mach 5.5

Bringing the Mach 5.5 up to date, Pivot has opted to pair the Fox Float Factory 140mm rear end with a Fox 36 160mm fork. Both ends incorporate BOOST spacing (no 157 Super Boost here).

Pivot has kept a keen eye on modern tyre width preferences and the Mach 5.5 is able to fit a 27.5 x 2.6in tyre with space to spare. It will be interesting to see the mud clearance that configuration brings for typical British conditions.

Pivot’s next-generation trail bike

“The original Mach 5.7 Carbon was the most popular, best loved bike we’ve ever produced. We wanted to update the design, and knew that it had to be absolutely perfect for all the riders out there waiting for the next generation,” said Pivot Cycles President and CEO, Chris Cocalis.

Cocalis continued: “The Mach 5.5 Carbon embodies everything that made the original rise above the competition, with key updates to make it a true next-generation trail bike – it features our trail-adapted long and low geometry, an evolved mid-travel linkage for incredible small bump compliance, an all-new carbon layup with lighter weight, higher modulus materials, and clearance for up to 2.6” wide tires.”

Watch: Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon Technical Conversation with Aaron Chase and Chris Cocalis

More sizes

The Mach 5.5 Carbon is offered in five sizes to fit riders from 4’11” to 6’7”. Every size option, including size XS, fits a full size water bottle inside the front triangle. It is available as a complete bike, with builds weighing under 27lbs (12.2kg), complete with dropper, and with a claimed frame weights of 5.2lbs (2.35kg).

The Mach 5.5 is available immediately in the two colour schemes shown in the pictures (black or red). Pivot are offering it in nine different Shimano or SRAM build options ranging from £4,850-£9,000.

For those that prefer to build their own bikes, a frameset will set you back £3,300.

First ride verdict coming soon!

We have our testers riding this bike as we speak (quite literally). We’ll have a first ride review up as soon as possible.