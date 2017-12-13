Now you can get a custom Specialized in the UK

Specialized branch out their Custom Bike Program to the UK

If you’ve ever hankered after a new Enduro or Stumpjumper, but just didn’t want to be the same as everyone else, then this might just be the news you have been waiting for.

Specialized has released the news that their Custom Bike Program will be extended from being a U.S. exclusive to available for U.K. riders. The scheme will allow you to cherry pick almost every detail of the build from the colour scheme all the way through to wheel and tyre choice. Often the reserve of boutique brands, this level of customisation might just be enough to bring riders back to the fold for the big S.

How does it work

Spanning the Enduro and Stumpjumper range currently, you can spec your dream bike based on the following choices:

Choose between 650b and 29er wheel sizes.

6 colour options per model.

2 Component Packages available: Gold – SRAM X01 Eagle, Silver – SRAM GX Eagle

3 Wheel options: Roval Traverse 38 Carbon, Roval Traverse SL Carbon, Roval Traverse Alloy

Fork and Shock options include models from Fox, RockShox and Öhlins .

The way we see it, there’s way over a thousand different variations so it should be easy to get a bike that is probably going to be unique (in your area anyway!). Going through the custom link you can play round with variations and actually see what your bike will look like. Once happy with your choice you email your finished Enduro or Stumpy to yourself, then take a little stroll to your friendly local Specialized dealer who will process your order. The overall process takes up to sixty days from initial concept to getting your grubby mitts on a shiny new bike.

In the new issue we actually talk about how this scheme could address our only issues with our latest test bike.

We had a little play around with choosing our dream bike and the process is super easy to play with. Pricing is pretty much in line with current Enduro and Stumpjumper pricing. Stumpjumpers range from £4,450 with Rockshox RC/RT shocks, SRAM GX Eagle and Traverse Alloy wheels, through to £6,800 with Öhlins, SRAM XO1 Eagle and carbon wheels. Enduro pricing is £4,700 for the cheapest choice to £6,800 for the top version.

You can have a go at making your own version here.