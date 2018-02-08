YT unveils two new Capras, including a 170mm travel 29er

Return of The Goat

While the name remains the same, everything about the design of the new 2018 YT Industries Capra has changed, even the YT logo gets a refresh.

To coincide with YT’s tenth birthday it has launched two new versions of the Capra, the race–ready enduro bike that really elevated the status of the young talent from Germany.

2018 YT Capra 27

The 27.5in version of the Capra is now pumping out a whopping 180mm of travel, with its revised Virtual Four Link suspension now much closer in form to the Jeffsy with its shorter upper link.

The sizing has been brought up to date too, and the new Capra now has size specific chain stay lengths, a feature first introduced on the Jeffsy.

2018 YT Capra 29

But the breaking news is that there’s now a 29er version of the Capra with 170mm travel. Yes, you read that correctly. The top-end Capra 29 CF Pro Race at £4,699 has 170mm travel and 29in wheels, numbers that are fast approaching the current crop of 29er DH bikes.

It even has a new 170mm travel Fox 36 fork to keep the numbers balanced. All of the other bikes in the Capra 29er range get shocks with the same eye-to-eye length as the top end bike but a 5mm shorter stoke means rear wheel travel is going to be closer to 160mm.

YT also has two alloy versions of the Capra 29 that are very competitively priced; the AL Comp at £2,699 and the Capra 29 AL for £2,299 both with 160mm forks.

And it’s not just travel and wheel size that separates the 29er Capra from the 27.5in bike. It also gets a flip-chip on the shock mount just like the Jeffsy, which gives two geometry settings. We asked YT why it’s only the 29er bike that gets this feature, and its response wasn’t guarded in any way. Stating that YT has lots of experience with the 27.5in Capra and given that a 170mm travel 29er is uncharted territory for the mountain goat, it wanted to build some flexibility into the geometry.

Other stuff: will accept a triple-clamp fork, all cabling is internally routed, carbon frames have carbon chainstays (previous carbon Capra had alloy), new chainstay protector, new down tube protector, PF92 bottom bracket, no water bottle mounts.

2018 YT Capra 27 geometry

2018 YT Capra 29 geometry

2018 YT Capra price list

2018 YT Capra claimed weights

2018 YT Capra first ride impressions

While the specification and pricing is mirrored across both wheel sizes, the shock tunes on the 29ers are slightly firmer to make them more pedal friendly. Having ridden both bikes on the same trails at the Capra launch in Portugal, and given that the 27.5in Capra already pedals very well, we don’t think YT needed a firmer setup on the 29er, as it makes it feel less planted compared to the 27.5in bike. And given that it has less travel too, it just didn’t feel as capable.

YT has a long-standing relationship with e13 components and all of the new Capra’s get hybrid 11-speed drivertrains that combine 9-46t e13 cassettes with Shimano rear derailleurs and shifters. This combination may only have 11 gears, but it’s boasting a 511 percent gear range, 11 percent more than SRAM’s 12-speed Eagle.

Shifting is not quite as light or as slick as SRAM Eagle however, but the shorter cage, low-profile Shimano derailleurs are is much less exposed than an Eagle rear derailleur and no doubt cheaper too.

We spent two days riding both versions of the new Carpra with weride.pt. One day on each bike, on the same trails, in the same conditions and while we love long travel 29ers the new 27.5in Capra was the bike we’d chose to race. Maybe it was the extra travel, or possibly just the softer shock tune, but it was the bike that gave us the most confidence to really tuck on. Which is no slur on the performance of the 29er Capra, it is just that YT has set the bar incredibly high with the new 27.5in bike, we wouldn’t be surprised if no other enduro bike could touch it.

2018 YT Capra specs

There are 10 models of YT Capra now (well, there’s 12 if you count the colourway options on the CF and CF Pro models). Here’s how the specs break down…

Above: 2018 YT Capra 27 AL spec, £2,299

Above: 2018 YT Capra 27 AL Comp spec, £2,699

Above: 2018 YT Capra 27 CF spec, £3,399

Above: 2018 YT Capra 27 CF Pro spec, £3,899

Above: 2018 YT Capra 27 CF Pro Race spec, £4,699

Above: 2018 YT Capra 29 AL spec, £2,299

Above: 2018 YT Capra 29 AL Comp, £2,699

Above: 2018 YT Capra 29 CF spec, £3,399

Above: 2018 YT Capra 29 CF Pro spec, £3,899

Above: 2018 YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race spec, £4,699

2018 YT Capra studio pics

Best of both worlds