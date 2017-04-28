New Mondraker e-Crusher Carbon electric enduro bike

Mondy don't do things by halves.

The Mondraker e-Crusher sports enduro-focussed Forward Geometry and a cutting edge carbon frame holding a Shimano motor and integrated downtube battery.

Mondraker e-Crusher need to know

150mm travel e-nduro bike (with 160mm fork)

27.5 Plus tyres

Carbon frame

Integrated downtube battery

Shimano Steps E-800 motor

Trunnion rear shock

Larger diameter thru-axles and oversized bearings

Integrated rear shock fender

e-Crusher Carbon RR+, Graphite-Blue, SRP £8,399

e-Crusher Carbon R+, Graphite-Orange, SRP £6,599

We’ll bring you more info when we see – and ride – one in the flesh. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, here’s some pretty piccies and some PR…

Press release description

Forget all of the electric mountain bike concepts that you’ve know until now. The new Mondraker e-Crusher Carbon changes the rules for high-performance e-MTB’s.

Cutting a powerful shadow the e-Crusher forges the path for a new breed of e-mountain bike designed to shine on all terrain. With 150mm of rear wheel travel, a full carbon fibre frame and integrated downtube battery the e-Crusher offers a high performance, highly detailed bike, constructed around state-of-the-art technologies to deliver a trail crushing ride.

One e-bike, all trails.

Is the e-Crusher the ultimate trail e-MTB, all-mountain bike and Enduro machine all in one?

Categorising it is no easy task as the e-Crusher sets out to redefine the different categories and create a total e-MTB solution to shred all trails. Combining the responsiveness and handling of a trail bike with the traction and bump absorption of a confidence inspiring enduro bike, the Forward Geometry based e-Crusher carves its own segment.

At its heart beats a Shimano Steps E-8000 motor which is encased elegantly within a ground breaking full Stealth Carbon frame delivering a stiff, powerful performance package. Out back a Trunion mounted rear shock delivers 150mm of rear wheel travel while leaving room for a bottle cage to be mounted on the downtube. Keeping the bike planted on the trail so riders can truly exploit its full travel and potential are 27.5+ wheels and tyres, bolted with stiff Boost axle’s front and rear.

Born from the experience and know-how of Mondraker’s World Championship and award winning R&D department applying their exclusive manufacturing technologies and knowledge the brand have taken the concept of the ideal e-MTB one step further with the e-Crusher.

Bringing in outstanding improvements in the design of the Stealth Carbon frame and its integration with the battery, optimisation of the kinematics and Zero Suspension System with new larger diameter thru-axles and oversized bearings, along with a geometry evolution based on their experience in the e-MTB segment and trail market, the e-Crusher Carbon is, today, the future of electric mountain bikes.