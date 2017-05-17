Only 100 of these Intense Recluse DVO special editions will be made

A pretty exclusive club.

Pics and details about the none-more-exclusive limited edition Intense Recluse DVO models. If you like black and green – and have plenty of the folding green stuff – check it out.

>>> Intense Recluse Factory review

Intense Recluse DVO need to know

1-100 Numbered Limited Edition

150mm front / 140mm rear

27.5” heel size

Integrated BOOST 148 x 12 dropouts

SL Frame is 250 grams lighter with titanium hardware and high modulus carbon fibre

Custom painted frame and fork

DVO Diamond 150mm suspension fork

DVO Topaz T3 Air rear shock

Intense Recon Trail Carbon rims

SRAM XO1 Eagle drivetrain

Fabric Scoop Radius colour coded saddle

RockShox Reverb Stealth dropper post

Renthal Fatbar Lite DH handlebars

Magura MT Trail disc brakes

As mentioned, there will only be one hundred of these bikes being assembled. To further add to the already fairly off-the-chart exclusivity of the Recluse DVO each bike will be individually numbered 1 to 100 AND they will each come with a signed certificate of authenticity (good luck stowing that in your backpack).

We have it on good authority that a few will be shipped over into the UK. So if you want to stand a chance (and before all the bike shop owners themselves bagsy them all) you should get yourself down to your nearest Intense dealer and make with the sweet talk. That said, we don’t have any confirmed pricing as yet. A limited edition Intense probably isn’t going to be cheap. You knew that already though right?

Intense and DVO have previous

This isn’t the first time that Intense have partnered up with DVO Suspension. They concocted a similarly eye-catching limited edition Intense Tracer DVO a couple of years ago.

There’s a definite lineage from the old Tracer leading right up to the new Recluse. They’re both non-29er bikes with similar amounts of travel paired with relatively progressive geometry. Squarely aimed at the seasoned trail rider who likes to ride something a bit different to the big brands. So in a way it’s not surprising to see the partnership return with this dripping-in-bling custom built bike we have here.

“Working on special edition bikes allows us freedom to explore different scenarios with spec, colors, graphics and overall outcome of the finished build. Limited edition bikes are always fun projects to work on, and this one has been one of my favorites.” – Intense COO, Chad Peterson.