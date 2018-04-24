Evans Cycles launch new Hoy kids’ bikes

Hoy have built up a reputation as an alternative to Frog and Islabikes

Evans Cycles’ Hoy Kids Bikes have updated their range to offer the lightest kids’ bikes in the UK at relatively competitive prices.

Hoy kids’ bikes need to know

Lightweight frameset, 6066 and 6061 narrow profile aluminium tubing

1x drivetrains on all models

Shorter reach brake levers, push button shifters

Size specific components: narrow Q factor cranks, size specific crank lengths, size specific handlebar widths

Lightweight components

Confidence inspiring geometry: low bottom bracket provides a lower centre of gravity and also ensures rider

We have a Hoy Bonaly 20 on test at the moment

HOY bikes are available exclusively from Evans Cycles

Developed with six-time Olympic Champion, Sir Chris Hoy. Sir Chris Hoy first learnt to ride on the grounds of what was then Napier College and started out racing BMX at seven years old, riding for the Scottia and then GT Factory BMX Team. Joining his first road cycling club, Dunedin C.C, aged sixteen he then became a member of the City of Edinburgh Racing Club. During this time he dabbled in everything from mountain biking, to cyclocross and road racing.

Aiming to meet the wide variety of young riders’ needs, the 2018 HOY kids’ bike range includes the mountain bike Bonaly.

Dubbed after the area of the Pentland Hills where Sir Chris Hoy first rode his mountain bike, the Bonaly is Evans Cycles’ best-selling children’s bike. The updated range comes in 16, 20, 24 and 26 inch wheel sizes and now offers a completely redesigned lightweight frame and child friendly components.

Understanding that a child’s bike is a much greater percentage of their weight than an adult’s bike is, all the bikes use a lightweight frame-set. Internal cable routing are also used to create a clean aesthetic and keep cables away from small hands.

A new Q factor crankset has been designed to ensure smaller riders’ legs are closer together and pedalling is efficient and smooth. The crankset lengths are size specific to limit any overstretch of legs, and also ensure pedals don’t clip the floor when cornering. Size specific handlebar widths have been used to match different shoulder widths of children, ensuring confident handling. In addition to the new lightweight frame and finishing kit, low spoke wheels and super light foam padding for saddles all help to reduce weight and improve comfort whilst on the bike.

Believing that the fit is one of the most important factors in determining a child’s enjoyment when riding a bike, the designers of the new Bonaly bikes have kept the same proven and well-received geometry. Keeping the majority of the rider’s weight low down increases stability and confidence in handling whilst a low stand-over height helps riders put their feet on the floor when stationary.

Commenting on the new range, Sir Chris Hoy said: “As a father of two, I understand as much as anyone the specific demands of modern kids’ bikes. Rather than simply creating a scaled down adults bike, each model has been finely tuned to provide a fit which inspires confidence and ensures comfort based on years of testing and feedback. With new super lightweight frame-sets, internal cabling, low spoke wheels, micro adjustable seatposts and lightweight finishing kit, we’re confident that our new range are some of the lightest and most comprehensive kids’ bikes in the UK.”

Bonaly 16 £260

6061/6066 T6 heat treated aluminium frame

Alloy fork + steerer

Singlespeed – uses 25T chainring with 14T micro driver freewheel for reduced weight. • Mini V-brakes with short reach lever

Slick tread city tyre

Weight = 5.95 kg

Bonaly 20 £310

6061/6066 T6 heat treated aluminium frame • Alloy fork + steerer

Tourney 6 speed with push button shifter

Mini V-brakes with short reach lever

Kenda small block 8 tyre – multi terrain • 32T chainset with 14-28T cassette

Weight = 7.57kg

Bonaly 24 V £435

6061/6066 T6 heat treated aluminium frame • Alloy fork + steerer

Shimano Acera 8 speed

32T chainset with 11-34T cassette

Mini V-brakes with short reach lever

Kenda small block 8 tyre – multi terrain • Weight = 8.6kg approx

Bonaly 24 D £435

6061/6066 T6 heat treated aluminium frame • Alloy fork + steerer

Shimano Acera 8 speed

32T chainset with 11-34T cassette

Shimano M315 hydraulic disc brakes

Kenda small block 8 tyre – multi terrain • Weight = 10kg

Bonaly 26 £465