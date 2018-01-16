Hope knock £2k off HB160 price and refund existing owners the difference

Was £7,5000, now £5,500

Hope have adjusted the price of their flagship HB160 carbon enduro bike by £2,000 – and not only that, existing owners will get a refund.

It’s a move that’s sure to win them even more fans and kudo. They must have seen our recent 18 things we’re hoping for from bike companies in 2018 feature.

At the new price of £5,5000 it’s still not exactly cheap but moves like this deserve recognition and shouting about we reckon. Well done Hope!

This is the second story we’ve brought you this about 2018 price reductions (the other being Maxxis announcing cheaper Plus tyre prices). Things are looking good!

Hope Technology press release

Our first bike, the HB160 was successfully launched last August and received praise from all who rode it. An asking price of £7500 certainly put it into the Superbike category, but given the quality finish, attention to detail and uniqueness, it’s not unjustified.

However this price didn’t really sit well with one of our founders, Ian Weatherill. He’s been quoted many times stating that UK manufacturing can easily compete in the global market, but initial pricing for the HB160 didn’t really reflect this.

Over the Christmas break we spent time reassessing our Carbon bike program and finding ways to bring a UK manufactured bike to the market at a more affordable price.

We have managed to recalculate the absorption of the R&D costs for our whole Carbon bike development program. This has enabled us to drop the retail price of our HB160 to £5500. We realise this is a major shift in pricing, but there will be no compromise in quality. The frames will still be meticulously manufactured in Barnoldswick by the same craftsmen.

What about the original customers who paid £7500? We have committed to refunding the difference in purchase price to all these customers and will be in touch over the next few weeks.

This has been possible due to our initial and ongoing commitment to keeping production in the UK, enabling us to pass on all cost savings directly to our customers.

More Hope numbers

