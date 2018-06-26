The HNF-Nicolai XF2 Trail is designed to be the SUV of e-bikes

The world's first enduro-commuting bike?

Eurobike is only a couple of weeks away but already the out-there limit-pushing new bike models are being revealed. Check out this HNF-Nicolai e-beast!

>>> The best electric mountain bikes

The rather striking looking new HNF-Nicolai is designed to offer a “combination of full-suspension eMTB technology for comfortable off-road use and low-maintenance suitability for everyday use.”

And yes, the XF2 is also equipped with a Supernova lighting system.

The world’s first enduro-commuting bike?

HNF-Nicolai: “While suspension travel (front: 170mm / rear: 160mm), wheel size (27.5″) and tyres indicate enduro usage, geometry and specifications lead to an outstanding mixture of touring, trail and even everyday use. The comfortable geometry allows easy and playful handling even at low speeds and guarantees relaxed pleasure even on longest rides. Low-maintenance components such as the combination of Gates Carbon Drive and Rohloff gear hub with electronic E-14 control make the XF2 an all-round worry-free bike for everyday trail riding.”

The 7000 aluminium frame is 100% hand built by Nicolai in Germany. You probably guessed that by the name if not the overall weld-tastic aesthetic.

The frame can be adapted to different geometries and tyre size via the excellently named ‘Mutator’ flip-chips in the chain stays and length-adjustable seat stays.

And “The RADO – REAR ALIGNING DROPOUT is a form-fit sliding, exchangeable dropout, which is also used for individual, frame-friendly adjustment of toe and camber.” Basically, it’s well adjustable.

“Thanks to the drive-neutral Anti-Squat design of the chassis and a specially developed spring-supported belt tensioner, the XF2 TRAIL allows the combination of long travel with virtually maintenance-free transmission and belt technology even in roughest terrain.”

“The XF2 TRAIL benefits from the performance and workmanship quality of its race-oriented brother Nicolai EBOXX E14, whose flatter steering angle, longer top tube and steeper seat angle demonstrate its strengths more on typical enduro tracks with steep up and downhills” – Kalle Nicolai.

The XF2 Trail is now available for €8,495 in three sizes (M, L, XL) via HNF-Nicolai direct.

HNF-Nicolai?

The eBike brand from Berlin-Brandenburg has been operating since 2008. Led by Michael Hecken, Kalle Nicolai and Benjamin Börries.