Cube Flying Circus proves there is still a place for 26in wheels

#26aintdead on the pump track
It’s back! It’s black (and a bit green)! It’s made for 26” wheels! And the most fun you can imagine on a two wheeled machine: the Cube Flying Circus.
>>> Pump track skills for trail riders
Cube Bikes: “First released in 2002, then hiding in the darkness of backyard pump tracks and secret dirt jump spots, 2018 is the year of the comeback of a true friend. Bringing back the fun we had as kids hitting our first jumps and pushing our first rollers, developed with team riders we now call friends.
“Ridden and tested by Matt Walker, Rémy Metallier and of course us (at CUBE), it has a dialled geometry (two top tube lengths) for dirt jumps, pump tracks or a dual slalom race course. It features adjustable dropouts to run it either with a rear mech or single speed, an iscg mount, a tapered head tube and a non nonsense design. Keeping it real since 2002 and making people smile every time they hop on the bike.”
Pump track stuff
- Lee Quarry to get another pump track nearby
- All you need to know about first ever Pump Track World Championship
- Brendog and friends sessioning Edinburgh’s Skelf pump track
- Bwlch Nant yr Arian’s new pump track looks flipping amazing
Cube Flying Circus frameset RRP £349.