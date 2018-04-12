Cube Flying Circus proves there is still a place for 26in wheels

#26aintdead on the pump track

It’s back! It’s black (and a bit green)! It’s made for 26” wheels! And the most fun you can imagine on a two wheeled machine: the Cube Flying Circus.

Cube Bikes: “First released in 2002, then hiding in the darkness of backyard pump tracks and secret dirt jump spots, 2018 is the year of the comeback of a true friend. Bringing back the fun we had as kids hitting our first jumps and pushing our first rollers, developed with team riders we now call friends.

“Ridden and tested by Matt Walker, Rémy Metallier and of course us (at CUBE), it has a dialled geometry (two top tube lengths) for dirt jumps, pump tracks or a dual slalom race course. It features adjustable dropouts to run it either with a rear mech or single speed, an iscg mount, a tapered head tube and a non nonsense design. Keeping it real since 2002 and making people smile every time they hop on the bike.”

Cube Flying Circus frameset RRP £349.