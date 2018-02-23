New Cotic Rocket gets more length and more travel

Race proven enduro bike

New even-more-modern geometry Cotic Rocket enduro bike revealed to coincide with this week’s London Bike Show.

Cotic Rocket need to know

Cotic Longshot geometry is specifically designed for 30-50mm stems.

Reynolds 853 Ovalform and DZB tubed front end.

44mm standard head tube designed with external bottom cup for taper steerer compatiblity and zero stack top cup for minimal stack height

Custom Cotic designed 35mm heat treated cromoly seat tube for the main suspension pivots

31.6mm seatpost size is dropper seatpost compatible. Internal ‘Stealth’ dropper post remote routing

Regular threaded bottom bracket

Rear mech cable routed internally through the steel seatstay

Dedicated 1x drivetrain design – maximum width swingarm pivot, low drop, forged construction swingarm heads with integrated One Up Components award winning Top Guide. Combined with ISCG05 lower tabs

6066-T6 aluminium swingarm with Syntace X-12 BOOST148 x 12 rear axle for wheel stiffness and mud clearance.

Main and seat tube pivots are 15mm diameter, and droplink thru axle style linkage clamp keep the frame solid front to rear

1 bottle mount

Clearance for big tyres – Latest generation 27.5 x 2.6″ tyres

Optimised around 160mm forks. Options are open though – bring on the big hits with 170mm fork option (HELM only)

157mm of Cotic droplink suspension brings a strong progression rate on the linkage driven single pivot layout

Sizes – Small (390mm), Medium (425mm), Large (460mm) or XL (495mm)

Weight – Gold Spec Bike 30.7lbs w/o pedals

Press release

Going into its 3rd generation, the Rocket is a race winning Enduro weapon. The Cotic Racing team have been closely involved in the development, and won the PMBA Enduro Series Championship titles in 2016 and 2017 aboard their Rockets.

Away from the race track it’s wild and fast and just so much fun, designed to get you down the rowdiest trails with an infectious grin on your face. Progressive new Longshot geometry keeps the bike stable through the rough stuff, and planted in the corners. The super short stem combine with the optimised head angle and frame length make you feel like your hands are directly connected to the front tyre. The Rocket has a swaggering, “let’s do this” attitude that you can’t help but love.

As with all Cotic bikes, the frames’ steel construction is compliant and naturally ground moulding. The Rocket uses Reynolds 853 super strong steel, and includes our custom ride tuned Ovalform top tube which helps to deliver sublime trail damping and that signature Cotic feel; lively and fun, yet stable and controlled.

Cotic Droplink suspension is supportive and progressive, keeping the Rockets 160mm travel feeling lively and interactive, with grip to spare on the descents, support and traction on the climbs.

Whether you’re tackling big mountain adventures, laps of the bikepark or the toughest enduro stage, the Rocket will look after you and keep you screaming for more. The best part is, it will happily skip up the toughest of climbs; honed on the tough hills of our native Peak District, the Rocket will get you back up to the top for run after run.

The Rocket is designed around the latest 27.5 x 2.6″ wide trail tyres, with clearance to spare even with this monster rubber installed. The new and improved Boost148 rear end brings more stiffness, clearance and style to this iconic bike. The dedicated 1x frame is designed with an integrated One Up chainguide, as well as ISCG05 lower mounts and the neat Syntace 12mm bolt through axle. Simple, solid, secure.

COMPLETE BIKE OPTIONS

Complete bikes start with our no nonsense Silver build, moves up to our high performance Gold level, and finally to the dream bike Platinum spec for all the toys. There are multiple upgrade options for each bike, including all the Hope colours, so you can make your Rocket your own. For more information, click on the tabs below.

Prices start at £2699

FRAME OPTIONS

The Rocket is also available frame only with Cotic tune X-Fusion O2 RCX, Cane Creek DB Air IL, DB Coil IL. Prices start at £1499

New Longshot geometry brings a new balance, speed and capability to the Rocket. Long frame, matched with a responsive stem in the 30mm-50mm length range is combined with a slacker head angle to balance out the handling for a beautifully controlled and exciting ride. Better up, better down, better for everyone.

New sizing: Every frame size has been been redeveloped, with attention paid to the riders of that specific frame size.

A new 1x specific swingarm with forged parts brings added stiffness and tyre clearance. Latest generation 27.5 x 2.6″ rubber will fit, and Boost spacing and chainline keeps everything futureproof. New 1x integrated One Up top guide (included).

Increase travel up to 157mm at the rear – optimised around 160mm forks, but now certified for up to 170mm travel forks.

Revised Gold build now features the awesome Cane Creek HELM fork for the same price as the 2017 build. Amazing value, amazing performance.