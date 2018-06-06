Check out the new Commencal Meta TR 29

A very British Racing Green

A new 29er trail bike offering is coming. This time it’s the Commencal Meta TR 29. Here’s sneaky pics of the British (racing green) Edition.

It seems Commencal are launching the Meta TR 29 very much along the lines of their recent Insta-led teaser campaign for the new Commencal Meta AM 29 enduro twenty niner bike.

The closest we’ve got currently to a ‘press release’ is a post on Commencal’s Instagram that states: “The META TR 29 British Edition is soon to join the family! British racing green 🙌”

But a bit of digging around The World Wide Web comes up with a few juicy bits of info.

The standard Meta TR 29 will come in three models each with a 140mm fork but this UK-inspired version called the Commencal Meta TR British Edition will come with a 150mm Fox Factory 36 with a 51mm fork offset.

Geometry doesn’t appear to be wildly progressive. With a head angle around the 66° mark and reach figures of 435 up to 500mm.

As you can see it looks very much like the Commencal Meta TR 650B. Which is no bad thing. Reportedly the frame has several ‘stiffening up’ features (wider pivots, thicker tubing in places), presumably to get the bigger wheeled and longer tubed Meta TR 29 to ride with similar feel to the 650B version.

No word on prices yet. Needless to say, we’ll update this page when we get any more info!