Commencal Meta Power Race 650B first look

Your own personal uplift

160mm Fox Factory-equipped Commencal Meta Power Race is tailor-made for smashing out runs, hitting jumps and packing in the fun. Your own personal uplift!

Commencal Meta Power Race 650B need to know

Battery: 500wh

Motor: Shimano STEPS E8000

Power: 250W

Torque: 70Nm

Top spec Fox Factory shocks front and rear

Wide Trail Maxxis tyres with reinforced Double Down casing

SRAM EX1 e-bike specific drivetrain with wide range gearing

Super powerful Code R brakes feature 200mm rotors at both ends

Price £5,499

The bike is built around the current Commencal Meta AM V4, but is powered by a Shimano STEPS 250w motor, hooked up to a 500w Shimano battery. It’s a semi-integrated design, whereby the battery neatly blends into the down tube, yet it’s still really quick and easy to detach for indoor charging. And, just like the bike itself, spare batteries can even be bought online from the Commencal store.

The Shimano STEPS system boasts a compact display and under-bar control lever with three colour-coded ride settings – Eco, Trail and Boost – along with a walk mode, which propels the bike along if you are forced to get off and push.

While Boost mode is seriously addictive, Trail actually gives the best bang for your buck, constantly jiggling the power according to your needs. If you pedal hard and fast it can offer a similar level of assistance as Boost, but it’s also a lot more economical, so you can ride further.

No expense has been spared with the build of this bike. The Meta Power Race uses a Shimano crank married to a SRAM EX1 e-bike-specific drivetrain. You also get powerful, four-piston, Code R disc brakes, heavy-duty Double Down Maxxis tyres, and e-bike specific E13 TRS wheels with the 35mm wide rims.

Commencal’s direct-to-consumer business model means the Meta Power Race gives you a lot of bike for the money. But even the stuff that doesn’t cost anything to get right is dialled. Important stuff, such as the geometry. Indeed, the Meta Power Race is roomy, with the steep seat angle and long chainstays putting you in the perfect position for climbing, while the long wheelbase and slack head angle making it a super confident descender.

Commencal set out to make a bike that rode just like a Meta, but with assistance, rather than one with handling dominated by the motor. So whether you’re exploring big mountain terrain or just smashing out downhill runs, the Meta Power takes your riding to the next level.