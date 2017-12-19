First impressions of the new Canyon Torque 175mm gravity bike

Here’s what canyon had to say about the new beast, “Our new suspension configuration offers up big advancements over the kinematics of the previous Torque. Not only does it improve the stroke of the shock, it has allowed us to increase standover height and use a larger 150 mm (170 mm on L and XL carbon frames) dropper post for significant gains in rider mobility. Improved anti-squat means that the bike pedals well, but it also causes increased pedal kickback. We struck a balance between the two that actively increases the rider’s momentum without causing instability or fatigue over fast repetitive hits. Effective anti-rise means the rear end remains active and in contact with the ground under heavy braking for exceptional traction and control through corners and down steep, gnarly trails.“

The Torque will be available in both aluminium and carbon/aluminium framed options, depending on your budget. Whatever you choose Canyon has tested the Torque to its highest safety standards and now puts it alongside the Sender. This is good news for anyone looking for a bike capable of becoming a practical privateer DH weapon.

Canyon bolster the Sender range with two new aluminium models

First impressions

MBR managed to grab an extremely wet ride on the Torque at the recent launch in Madeira. The challenging conditions might have been enough to make you concentrate more on staying upright than really thinking about the bike, but the Torque certainly displayed some very capable characteristics.

Like the best of long travel bikes the Torque was capable of swallowing up hefty rock gardens and poor line choices with ease, providing a smooth and stable chassis that inspired enough confidence in this rider to be able to attack savage lines with something feeling like ease.

The Sender inspired design provides relatively conservative geometry for a bike designed as a bike park bruiser, but in a way this works out quite well for the Torque as it makes it into something a little more usable. It climbs well for having 175mm of travel, even on tight and twisty singletrack ups it pedals more like a trail bike. Combine this with much less pedal-induced bob than one would normally expect with such a supple suspension feel and the Torque almost feels like a bike you could own as your day to day machine.

Highlights of the range

Canyon Torque AL 5.0

Canyon Torque WMN AL 6.0

Canyon Torque CF 9.0 Pro

Head over to the Canyon site for more information. The Torque is available to order from today with delivery expected sometime in January.