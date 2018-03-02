First thoughts on the women-specific Canyon Spectral WMN

And the new Grand Canyon WMN AL SLX too

Canyon have expanded their women specific range with the new Canyon Spectral WMN 140mm enduro bike. Plus a Grand Canyon hardtail too.

Canyon Spectral WMN need to know

140mm rear travel trail/enduro bike aimed at female riders

150mm fork

Tuned for lighter riders

Shorter reach and lower BB women-specific geometry result of Canyon’s own research

Sizes: XS, S, M

1 alloy model for £2,349

3 carbon models ranging from £2,699 up to £4,499

Canyon Spectral WMN first ride impressions

From mbr‘s Laura Bailey.

“Canyon’s strapline of Made for More is perfectly suited to the ride of the Spectral. Jumping aboard for the first time, the shortened reach is instantly evident and the bike feels compact, perhaps too much so.

“Within thirty seconds of pedalling off all thoughts of being crunched up on the bike are thrown out. One run down in and it’s a confidence inspiring, encouraging and responsive ride.

“I tested the bikes hard on a mix of terrains, in flowy sections it was rapid, rip roaring fun and hugged deep to berms. But it came into its own on more technical descents, handling anything with sure footed ease, encouraging you to commit to trails.

“As the trails get steeper the shortened reach comes into its own, making it easier to stay over the front wheel giving a sense of stability, while still remaining agile and responsive. It keeps any rowdiness in check, never feeling like it’s going to start taking you for the ride.

“The lower standover height give you plenty of room on the bike, more time and space to react to the trail, and if it all gets a bit much the chance to make a sneaky step off with ease.

“It’s a difficult balance to find a ride that is reassuring and trustworthy without removing the fun and spark, but the Spectral does just that.”

Canyon press release

Canyon Grand Canyon WMN AL SLX also released

Canyon have also produced a 110mm travel fork-ed hardtail designed for women. Here’s what you need to know.

110mm fork-ed hardtail aimed at female riders

Shorter reach and lower BB women-specific geometry result of Canyon’s own research

Sizes: XS, S, M

Prices from £649 up to £1,799

Canyon Grand Canyon WMN first ride impressions

First ride impression from mbr‘s Laura Bailey.

“Testing the Grand Canyon it’s clear it’s a hardtail that is happy frolicking on the trails. The female specific geometry with lower BB and a slightly slackened head angle means it pins to the ground with fast, responsive cornering as you chuck it down flowy, twisty trails.

“Hitting the ascents it’s easy and efficient with the wide ranging Eagle groupset. It responds well to power on climb, although the lower bottom bracket height did lend to some pedal strikes on rapidly changing surfaces on more technical climbs.

“Additions including a dropper seat post and meaty tyres are just urging you to take it off to play on the descents, and help to boost confidence and leave you feeling you could take on more trail features without any harshness.

“It’s easy to feel you could throw this capable hardtail anywhere but occasionally the brakes didn’t always leave you with the sense that the stopping capability matched its go mode.

“For women looking to spend time in the saddle but wanting the freedom to tackle some more trails and deepen their sense of adventure it’s a bike you won’t get bored of riding.”