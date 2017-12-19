2018 Canyon Sender AL will start from £2,299

Heavy metal for not heavy prices

Canyon has released an new aluminium version of it’s Sender downhiller. The new Canyon Sender AL brings the performance of the Sender to the masses.

>>> First impressions of the new Canyon Torque 175mm gravity bike

Canyon Sender AL need to know

Full aluminium frame construction, tested to Level 5 safety

200mm front and rear travel

Adjustable chain stay length/wheelbase

Integrated cable channel (same as Spectral and Torque)

Two models AL 6.0 and AL 7.0

Available in sizes Small – Extra Large

Prices from £2299

It’s been a busy time for the design boffins at Canyon. Not only has this past week seen the release of the new Spectral and the Torque but they’ve also managed to finally release a ‘budget’ version of the Sender downhill bike.

Canyon unveil new Spectral trail bike

Previously only available in the exotic carbon versions, this new aluminium framed Sender sees ownership of one of the best downhill frames on the circuit drop to less than £2,300. There are two new aluminium version available, the AL 6.0 and AL 7.0 to complement the three existing carbon models.

The aluminium Sender sees a slight tweaking of its suspension kinematics to cope with the more linear performance of a coil shock. Coil shocks being specced to keep prices in a realistic realm. It also has a more basic design, dropping the secondary linkage for a more traditional four bar style. Again to keep costs down. But obviously being Canyon, the spec even on the entry AL 6.0 is made up of quality kit, including Rockshox Boxxer RC forks and a Super Deluxe Coil shock.

Watch: Canyon’s innovative Sender Dis:Connect system

As with the Spectral and Torque, the Sender AL will be available from January 2018 direct from Canyon.