Calibre Triple B is the ‘Nut you’ve been waiting for

£1,399 for bolt-thru rear, bigger fork and a dropper
First came the Bossnut. Then came the Beastnut. Now there’s the Calibre Triple B. It’s a Calibre full suspension bike without compromise.
>>> Calibre Beastnut (2017) review 10/10
Calibre Triple B need to know
- 130mm full suspension frame with 142 x 12mm bolt-thru rear
- 140mm RockShox Reba RL suspension fork
- 125mm dropper post
- SRAM NX 11 speed drivetrain
- 780mm wide Kore handlebar
- 45mm stem
- £1,399 (with a Go Outdoors discount card)
Calibre Triple B spec
Wheel Size: 27.5″
Frame: 6061 aircraft grade hydroformed alloy frame with tapered headtube and forged one-piece rocker link – 130mm rear travel. Stealth and external dropper routing. 142 x 12mm bolt through rear axle
Fork: Rock Shox Reba RL 140mm travel with tapered alloy steerer and 15mm bolt through Maxle Stealth
Gear Details: SRAM NX 1×11
Gear Shifters: SRAM NX
Rear Derailleur: SRAM NX 1 x 11 speed
Chainset: Samox trail with 32T narrow wide ring
Brakes – Type: Hydraulic Disc
Brakes – Details: SRAM Guide T brakes with 180mm front and 160mm rear Centreline rotors
Rims: WTB ST i29 32H tubeless ready
Tyres: WTB Vigilante 2.3″ front and WTB Trail Boss 2.25″ rear
Front Hub: Formula 15mm bolt through 32H
Rear Hub: Shimano MT500 142mm 32H
Stem: Calibre trail 45mm
Saddle: Calibre Triple B
Handlebar: Kore Durox 780mm width 20mm rise
Headset: FSA Orbit tapered No. 57E
Pedals: Alloy platform pedal
Weight (kg): 14.5
Seatpost: Tranz-X Dropper 125mm drop
Speed: 11
Rear Shock: Rock Shox Monarch R 190x51mm
Cassette: SRAM PG1130 11-42
Calibre Triple B press release
After immediately selling out of our limited edition (250pcs) Beastnut bikes in 2017, there was high demand for a permanent, higher spec’d Bossnut model. We quickly got to work on designing a bike to take Calibre a step forward in the mountain bike world and after months of thorough testing in some of the most demanding bike parks and challenging races across the UK, we’re proud to introduce the £1399* Calibre Triple B.
The extra cash gets you a bolt-through back end for increased stiffness, a longer travel, higher spec’d Rock Shox fork that slackens out the head angle to give you a more gravity focused ride, a dropper post – often Bossnut owners first upgrade and a pair of SRAM guide brakes. These upgrades make the Triple B the go-to full suspension bike in this price range.
We took the Triple B to Wales to show off its capability both in the big mountains and on technical bike park trails with Cadair Idris and Revolution Bike Park providing the goods. Watch the video to see how it gets on.
Available now from GO Outdoors with international shipping.
*with a GO Outdoors discount card.