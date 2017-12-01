Calibre Rake is a sorted looking hardtail 29er for £450

Calibre does it again

Calibre Bikes are on the case again with the Calibre Rake, a mountain bike that looks bob-on for value, spec and performance.

Only a month or so ago they released their £750 27.5in wheeled hardtail – the Calibre Line 10 – which we’ve did a first ride review of and liked a lot.

Now they’ve released the Calibre Rake. The wheels are bigger but the price tag is smaller. It’s a 29in wheel hardtail with a price of just £449.00 (unless you refuse to sing up to their discount card scheme in which case it’ll cost you £550.00)

We saw one of these in the flesh at the recent NEC Cyle Show and it looked like a very appealing prospect. We haven’t slung a leg over one in anger yet though.

>>> Check out this gloriously OTT Calibre Bossnut makeover

As with most Calibre bikes there’s only spec of the model available. The size range is also modest with S, M or L as your options (geometry charts below). The spec is typically impressive: RockShox TK30 100mm suspension fork, Shimano hydraulic disc brakes and WTB tyres being the standouts. Decently wide 760mm bars and acceptably short 60mm stem too.

Calibre Rake spec

Frame: Lightweight 6061 hydroformed alloy frame with one piece wishbone seat stays

Fork: RockShox XC30 Turn Key Lock Out

No. of Gears: 27

Gear Details: Shimano

Gear Shifters: Shimano Altus

Front Derailleur: Shimano Altus

Rear Derailleur: Shimano Acera

Chainset: Prowheel Flint 22x32x44T

Brakes – Type: Hydraulic Disc

Brakes – Details: Shimano M315

Brakes – Levers: Shimano M315

Rims: Calibre Trail Rim

Tyres: WTB Vigilante 2.3″ front and WTB Trail Boss 2.25″ rear

Front Hub: Shimano TX505 Centre Lock

Rear Hub: Shimano TX505 Centre Lock

Stem: Calibre Trail 60mm

Saddle: WTB Volt Sport

Handlebar: Ritchey MTN Trail 760mm width, 20mm rise

Head Set: FSA

Pedals: Alloy platform pedal

Recommended Use: Cycling

Gender: Mens

Cassette/Freewheel: Shimano HG200 11-36T

Seatpost: Calibre trail 30.9mm 400mm length

Weight (kg): 14.5

Calibre Rake geometry

The 69° head angle isn’t slack but it’s better than other 29er bikes in this price range. The seat angle is nicely steep at 74° and the effective top tube lengths appear sufficiently roomy.

We’re looking forward to giving one a proper testing as soon as we can.