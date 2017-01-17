Born in Swinley: the Bird Aeris 120

New shorter-travel Bird Aeris with 120mm travel and a 130mm fork

Bird launches the Aeris 120, with a longer-travel sibling due in sometime this year too.

Need to know

Incredible level of customisation — choose everything from the bars to the shock

Now in five sizes for better rider fit and with updated geometry

SLX cranks as standard, but you can upspec to a Race Face Aeffect option if that tickles you

Bird has only been around since 2013, but in those four short years, this little brand from Hampshire has come a long way and built up a strong following.

It started with the Zero hardtail, a 27.5in trail bike, that we loved for its poise and value for money, and moved onto its first full-suspension bike, the Aeris.

Now Bird has something new, a shorter-travel Aeris 120 with 120mm travel and a 130mm fork. It also gets a new Metric shock, new tubeset, double-bearing shock mount for smooth suspension movements, and slightly revised geometry.

Of course the new frame is wider at the back with Boost 148 dropouts, and added bottle cage mounts, something we’re delighted about. There are now five sizes too, so you shouldn’t struggle for a good fit.

Bird’s signature customisation options remain impressively wide. Take this bike, for example: it’s an SLX build, but you can swap practically every component. Don’t like the Race Face Aeffect bar? Swap it for a Sixc. Too muddy for Maxxis High Rollers? Try Shorty tyres instead.

And speaking of trying, you can actually demo the bikes before you buy, or even visit the HQ and warehouse — an opportunity that you don’t get with most direct-sales brands.

The frame and shock costs £975, and this complete SLX build, with RockShox Pike RC fork and Deluxe RT3 shock, is good value, at just over £2,600.

Look out for a longer-travel Aeris 145 coming later in the year too.