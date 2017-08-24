The new Evil The Following MB (More Better’er)

Longer, stiffer and 27.5+ capable

Evil Bikes have updated their short travel 29er The Following. It’s longer, Boost-ed, Metric-Trunnion-ed, lower leverage and more.

>>> Evil The Following Mk1 (2016) review

Evil The Following MB need to know

120mm travel carbon 29er (or 27.5+ if you wish)

29 x 2.4in or 27.5 x 2.8in max tyre size

120-140mm suspension fork friendly

Longer reach (+20mm)

Stiffer

Still as slack and low as The Following Mk1

66.8° head angle (in X Low setting)

330mm BB height (in X Low setting)

Metric and Trunnion rear shock w/ piggyback reservoir

Lower leverage ratio suspension

Threaded BB

Integrated chain guide

1x specific

Smashing Pumpkin orange or Drunken Olive colour

Back when the original The Following was release in early 2015 it marked a big change for Evil; a bike brand known for its 26in downhill bikes up until then. A short-travel 29er was still a relatively XC/trail proposition back then.

The Following MB – MB stands for More Better’er – is still a 120mm-travel bike with aggressive geometry, big wheels and a carbon frame.

It’ll still cost plenty (we don’t have exact UK pricing yet but it’s listed as $2,899 frame only) — which presumably explains why money is the root of all evil — but by god do we (still) want one!

The Following uses a variant of the Dave Weagle-designed Delta system found on Evil’s other full sussers.

Other new things include a ‘bolt on axle’ where the rear axle bolts directly into the mech hanger which claims to offer easier wheel installation as well as being more stiffer’er.

Evil The Following MB geometry

It’s nice to see most of the neat little touches from The Following Mk1 carried over, such as internal cable routing, a sag-o-meter set into the main pivot (30 per cent sag recommended) and suspension setup guidance on the website.

The new MB version appears to retain the previous The Following’s geometry adjusting – which we assume is still done via a flip-chip. And there’s no more mention of geo-tweaking changeable headset cups but we’ll confirm this as soon as we can and update this page.