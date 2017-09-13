Yeti SB6 Team Replica and the Yeti SB5 Lunch Ride

A right pair of stunners

The 2018 Yeti bikes unveiling kicks off with two of prettiest mountain bikes you’ll ever see. Not exactly cheap mind. Still, we can but dream.

2018 Yeti SB6 TR

AKA the Richie Rude Team Replica. Or Cody Kelley if you prefer. This is a replica of the enduro race weapon that Yeti’s pro riders have been racing in the Enduro World Series.

The Yeti SB6 has more stage, race wins and overall championships, including back-to-back EWS World Championships, than any other bike on the Enduro World Series circuit

Top-end ‘Turq’ carbon (Yeti’s top tier carbon basically), Shimano XTR drivetrain, limited edition orange Fox 36 170mm suspension fork, Fox Factory X2 rear shock, Fox Transfer dropper post and Renthal bars and stem. Chris Kings bits, One-Up stuff, Ergon things.

Claimed weight of 29.2lbs. Price tag of… £9,499.00

There will be only be 125 of these bikes made.

2018 Yeti SB5 LR

AKA the Lunch Ride SB5.

Yes, you read that correctly. This special edition is called the ‘Lunch Ride’. Why? According to Yeti: “This is the rig that the Yeti guys ride when they knock off at 11:30am each day and go and ride in the Colorado mountains.”

Psst… Yeti’s EWS team actually chose the SB5 LR for the Rotorua and Tasmania stops of the Enduro World Series this year.

Built from ‘Turq’ carbon, it’s sort of a beefed-up but not OTT version of the regular SB5. 160mm Fox 36 fork instead of a Fox 34. Fox DPX2 piggyback rear shock instead of a Fox DPS. SRAM Eagle X01 drivetrain instead of something Shimano.

Claimed weight of 26.5lbs. Price tag of… £7099.00