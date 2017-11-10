Our highlights of the recently launched 2018 Cube range

Cube aren't squares

We showcase our picks of the new Cube Bikes 2018 line-up. 2018 sees the launch of a new UK specific hardtail as well as the newly revamped Stereo 140.

A lot of you would have been able to have a good gawp at Cube’s vast new range at the Cycle Show back in September when they had by far the biggest stand of the show.

MBR were fortunate enough to get really hands on with the new range at a recent visit to Cube’s headquarters in Waldershof, Germany.

The good news for UK riders is Cube has not forgotten our unique ‘taste’ in bikes with a wide variety of bikes suited to our riding conditions. So what are our picks of the new line-up?

2018 Cube Reaction TM

First up and most exciting, Cube’s hardtail product manager has managed to pull out all the stops and create a bike in the mould of the classic ‘Hardcore Hardtail’. While it might not have the figures to get the most ardent slack meisters drooling, it marks a step in the right direction with its 67º head angle. Plus it’s a nod to how unique the demands of the UK market are when a company as vast as Cube starts pushing this model out to a wider audience. So what’s the run down on the Reaction TM?

Aluminium Lite frame, BOOST compatible, ISCG chain guide mounts

Designed around a 130mm suspension fork – Fox 34 Rhythm fitted

Magura MT Trail disc brakes with four pot callipers

Shimano XT 1×11, Race Face chainset

E-13 chainguide as standard

Dropper seatpost

Clearance for 27.5 x 2.8″ Plus tyres

UK market only

£1599

Like a proper full-sus, just smaller.

2018 Cube Stereo 140 Youth

How about a proper full suspension for the mini rippers?. No longer do you have to watch them suffering down the runs at the bike park, with its 150mm of travel front and 140mm rear it’s probably going to be the kids waiting for the dads and mums!

Cube has worked in conjunction with Schwalbe to produce exclusive Nobby Nic tyres and it’s got a dedicated 1x drivetrain; it’s like your bike but smaller.

Ultralight hydroformed aluminium frame

SR Suntour Aion fork, 150mm travel

SR Suntour DUAir LOR8 rear shock, 140mm travel

Same Magura MT custom brakes as the full sized version

SRAM NX 1×11 groupset

Schwalbe Nobby Nic tyres

Three sizes: 13.5″, 16″, 18″

£1699

2018 Cube Sting WS 140 HPC SL

The women specific ranges are looking like more thought has gone into then rather than the token ‘shrink it and pink it’ method. The Sting WS 140 is the women’s equivalent to the Stereo 140, but has a few subtle differences to the spec.

HPC carbon front triangle, 6061 T6 rear end

Rockshox Pike RC fork, 150mm travel

Rockshox Super Deluxe RC3 rear shock

Full SRAM XO1 Eagle drivetrain

SRAM Guide RS brakeset

Three sizes: 13.5″, 16″, 18″

£3599

2018 Cube Stereo 140 HPC TM

The HPC TM version of the Stereo 140 looks like someone has loaded a blunderbuss with a money-no-object parts list and fired it all over the most popular carbon frame in Cube’s range.

Licked in lustworthy Kashima coated Factory level Fox suspension and dropper. There’s SRAM Eagle and carbon wheels to finish the list. Even the Stereo 140 frame has had a total revamp with beefed up linkage, a degree slacker head tube and 10mm longer reach.

The best bit? The price……….

…….all this for just £3499.

HPC Advanced carbon main frame, 6061 T6 aluminium rear end

Fox 36 Float Factory fork, 150mm travel

Fox Float DPX2 Factory EVOL shock

SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 drivetrain

SRAM Code R brakes

Newman carbon wheels

£3499

2018 Cube Hanzz 190 TM

At the bonkers end of the spectrum we have the Hanzz. With 190mm of rear travel and a single crown fork it looks like Cube is bringing back the Freeride machine.

Destined to be ridden at the bike parks, it’s an insane prospect. You can also get it with triple clamps to make a decent privateer downhiller, especially as the range starts from a very reasonable £2299.

We managed to get a quick hour on the Hanzz and initial impressions are that this is a monster of a bike for the bike park and trips to the big mountains. It swallows up anything in its stride, from steep fall line roots to rock drops; it’s a beast. But what is noticeable is how easily the Hanzz can be pedaled back to the top, whilst not fast it’s certainly not a wallower.

Aluminium frame, ISCG mounts, 190mm travel

Fox 36 Float Factory, 180mm travel

Fox float X2 Factory rear shock

SRAM X1 1×11 DH drivetrain

SRAM Code R brakeset

E-13 wheelset

£3799

2018 Cube Stereo Hybrid 160 Action Team 500

With 108 separate e-bikes within the 2018 range we can’t leave without mentioning the most exciting prospect; the Stereo Hybrid 160 Action Team. The new model will feature the latest Bosch series 3 motors including the intelligent control. Plus it takes advantage of Bosch’s new internal battery tech to create a more seamless integration. Take a quick glance and you could mistake the Hybrid 160 for a ‘normal’ bike, albeit with an oversized downtube.

160mm of travel front and rear and a drool worthy spec firmly puts it on the must have list for next year. We managed to snatch one for a couple of hours and the new Bosch system is definitely one of the best yet.

