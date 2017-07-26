Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

We bring you bags and tools from the Germans, gummy Gripton tyres and Grinduro!

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Deuter Compact EXP 12 Bag

Price: £84.99

From: i-ride.co.uk

Deuter’s expertise in making packs for cycling (and other sports) shines through in the Compact EXP 12. Amongst a long list of features, the twelve litre capacity bag hosts fourteen neat, compartmentalised pockets (including specific pump pocket), a helmet carry, rain cover and capacity for a hydration bladder. The narrow design suits the riding position and as Deuter say, it’s great for multiple day events, long distance rides or just blasting in the woods. Lots of straps can cinch the bag tight when all that capacity isn’t needed.

Birzman Velocity-Apogee MTB pump

Price: £29.99

From: i-ride.co.uk

This very green pump (it’s also available in other colours!) is one of the new/old wave of mini-pumps with an extended hose. The wider barrel enables the Velocity to push a large volume of air into a MTB tyre without needing a million strokes. It also features Birzman’s clever Snap-It hose system; just push the chick onto the valve and push up the collar to lock it in place.

Birzman Zacoo Macht portable shock pump

Price: £39.99

From: i-ride.co.uk

A really dinky little shock pump measuring in at just 24cm (inc. hose), perfect for shoving in a pack. Birzman machine their pumps out of aluminium and this Zacoo Macht has a real tactile and comfortable feel to it. Rated up to 300psi, it should cover all trail side fettling easily. There’s also a bleed valve on the other side of the gauge.

DeFeet Levitator Trail socks

Price: £15.99

From: i-ride.co.uk

Socks. For mountain biking. Zoned panels feature either more cushioning or better breathability depending on what that part of the foot needs to do. The six inch cuff is pretty much perfect for protecting the lower calf from nasty gorse and brambles.

Flare Clothing Solar Technical T-shirt

Price: £40.00

From: flareclothingco.com

It’s great to see another British company making some properly decent UK mountain bike specific clothing. The Solar might not have a massive amount of technical features apart from the breathable fabric, but it does look good on.

Flare Clothing Roost Downhill Short

Price: £80.00

From: flareclothingco.com

Durability is the name of the game with the Roost shorts. 500D Cordura is used as the main construction material as it’s pretty much bombproof. There’s four-way stretch built in to keep them comfortable enough if you are so inclined to ride in them for hours. Two zipped pockets and waist band adjustment finish off the package.

Specialized Butcher 27.5×2.8″ Grid w/Gripton

Price: £50.00

From: specialized.com

As we covered in the news story last week, Specialized has introduced a new Gripton rubber compound to some of its most popular tyres. This new compound enables Specialized to eke out more grip without compromising rolling resistance. All the while creating a tyre that offers reliable rebound characteristics that should provide a better riding experience. The Butcher needs no introduction, now available in this new 27.5×2.8″ size, it still features the same wide spaced, aggressive tread that makes it a great front or rear tyre choice.

Specialized Slaughter 27.5×2.8″ Grid w/Gripton

Price: £50.00

From: specialized.com

As above, we were also sent a new Gripton version of the rear specific Slaughter. It’s low profile centre tread keeps speeds high whilst chunky side knobs (same as the Butcher) maintain cornering grip.

Fabric Eight multitool

Price: £17.99

From: fabric.cc

We featured the neat Sixteen tool a couple of weeks ago in Arrivals. Funnily enough, this Eight tool has eight separate tools; including the five most popular Hex keys, a Torx T25, Phillips and flat head screwdrivers. All wrapped up in a smooth aluminium body.

Fabric Co2/Lever kit

Price: £19.99

From: fabric.cc

So this might CO2 kit might appeal to the XC or marathon racers more than your average rider. But in the warm weather, being able to strap tools to your bike rather than in a pack is a great idea. This Fabric kit combines both an adjustable CO2 inflator and two decent, heavy-duty tyre levers in a package that can be affixed to your bike.

Fabric Milibar MTB pump

Price: £32.99

From: fabric.cc

This thing is a monster! If the Birzman pump ate another Birzman pump you might get some way to the size of the Milibar. The frankly ginormous 29mm diameter barrel can breeze a tyre up to 30psi in less strokes than most (it feels like it has the lung capacity of Chris Froome*) A flexible hose and solid feeling hose lock make it simple to use.

*roadie joke

Grinduro Swag

Price: Get yourself an entry to the next one

From: grinduro.com

The first Grinduro to take place outside of California happened last week on the Isle of Arran and we were there to take part (our experiences will be live this week). Not only was it one of the best events of the year so far, it also featured a whole host of excellent sponsors to create a great festival vibe (despite the typical Scottish weather!)

Until next time folks.