Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

Nino Schurter's favourite child seat and much more

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Here’s last week’s Arrivals for those who missed it.

HT X2 pedals

Price: £119.99

From: ison-distribution.com

HT’s clipless pedals use a slightly different approach to the normal SPD clones. The front and rear jaws of the mechanism pivot, so giving the X2 a much more adjustable level of tension and float (free movement when clipped in). The X2 has a very open body for mud shedding and a concave design for added grip.

HT limited edition T-shirt

Price: £19.99

From: ison-distribution.com

It’s a t-shirt, with a pedal on it. Show you allegiance to HT with one of their limited edition t-shirts.

TSG Joint Knee pad

Price: £64.99

From: ison-distribution.com

TSG are all about protection, the Joint Knee Sleeve provides lightweight, full-coverage protection for your knees. A lycra sleeve should keep things a little cooler in the heat and the segmented padding means the Joint tracks movement without restriction.

Ion Rascal shoe

Price: £109.99

From: ion-products.com

Another shoe for our clip-in shoe test forthcoming. The Rascal is a beefed up and comfortable shoe for all kinds of riding. Laces and the Serpen_Tie strap keep everything in place. The sole uses a dual climping/pedaling zone design to provide maximum pedaling efficiency without compromising walking grip.

Chromag Fubars OSX handlebar

Price: £73.99

From: shore-lines.co.uk

780mm of 7075 T6 double butted aluminium goodness. The OSX is the top end bar from Chromag, aimed at downhill, enduro or freeride. 5° upsweep, 8° backsweep, 31.8mm diameter and 25mm rise are the other vital statistics. Chromag also do a 35mm version with a full 800mm width.

Endura Singletrack III short

Price: £57.99

From: endurasport.com

The Singletrack is a classic Endura baggy short. Light but tough, well they are designed in Scotland! DWR covered Cordura material keeps you protected but has enough stretchy bits to cause no hindrance. Zipped pockets keep your kit where it should be.

Endura MT500 Print ltd edition jersey

Price: £47.99

From: endurasport.com

Limited edition print version of the MT500/MTR long sleeve jersey. Made of a light and fast wicking material. It’s stretchy and baggy enough to wear pads underneath without being too DH specific.

Endura MTR II short

Price: £82.99

From: endurasport.com

Endura’s baggy shorts have built up a reputation for being as tough as the proverbial brick outhouse. Now in their second iteration, the MTR is one of the Scottish company’s higher end shorts. Featuring a multitude of different panels including mesh, stretchy and DWR coated, all designed to do differing jobs.

Bont Riot MTB shoes

Price: £169.99

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

Australian brand Bont do things a little differently when it comes to shoes. Every pair is created using a carbon ‘bathtub’ design for the basis of the shoe. This is heat mouldable using your standard kitchen oven to create an almost custom fit. The Riot is the entry into Bont’s shoe range and comes with BOA and Velcro attachment as well as replaceable outsole lugs.

Feva Star Seat

Price: £40.25 (approx.)

From: fevafoam.co.za

A super light child seat made of just four pieces of foam. Designed to fit the majority of mountain bikes, the Star Seat has been ridden with and endorsed by non other than Nino Schurter himself! Fully adjustable, the construction is super easy and once in place it’s rock-solid. Apparently it will take children up to 22kg in weight. UK availability is imminent.

See you next week!