Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

There seems to be a theme with our Goods In today.

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Giro Chamber shoes

Price: £109.99

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

I think these have been stolen from a Lego figure. They are BLUE!! The Chamber is the SPD compatible trail shoe for riders wanting a downhill shoe but still with a casual look, rather than opting for the Terraduro. These will be part of our upcoming clip-in shoe and pedal test…

Giro Blok goggles

Price: £69.99

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

The latest Blok goggles from Giro feature Expansion View Technology (EXV) to give a large field of vision in a very comfortable soft frame. Comes with a spare clear lens and a pack of tear-offs (not that we condone their use from a litter standpoint)…

Giro HRC+ Merino sock

Price: £21.99

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

Anti-stink socks using the magical properties of Merino wool. If purple isn’t your thing they are also available in blue and yellow…

Ibis 742 Carbon wheelset

Price: £1799

From: 2pure.co.uk

Wide full carbon loveliness from Ibis. These use a hybrid carbon layup to add strength and impact durability. Match that with super loud and jewel-like Industry Nine hubs and you have a match made in heaven. Super light, super stiff and super strong. Of course they are BOOST. They are also available in Shimano fitting. Every wheel comes with centrelock style disc fitment. Aimed at 2.8” Plus sized tyres such as….

Maxxis High Roller II+ FLD EXO TR 27.5×2.8”

Price: £79.99

From: extrauk.co.uk

The High Roller II. This is a tyre that needs no introduction. This is the EXO version with tougher sidewalls. We’ll be putting these together with the Ibis wheels to create what should be a killer combo for rockier tracks…

Raceface Indy kneepads

Price: £69.95

From: Silverfish-uk.com

Adding a bit more protection than its Charge kneepad. The Indy uses a harder D30 shock absorbing foam with a little more coverage. Velcro thigh straps should help them stick in place in the event of a little tumble…

Nukeproof Horizon CL CrMo DH pedals

Price: £100.00

From: hotlines-uk.com

We have already featured the Trail version of these pedals before (the CS) but here are the much larger CL versions, fresh in for our pedal test. Offering a much better platform for harder charging, they still include properly greased sealed bearings and a cold forged body for added smash proofing…

