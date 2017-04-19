Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

This week sees a bumper arrival of new kit to review and rate for your pleasure.

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Here’s last week’s Arrivals for those who missed it.

We’ve had a big delivery from 100% this week!

100% Speedcraft SL Sport sunglasses

Price: £159.99

From: decade-europe.com

Channel your inner Wyn Masters or even Macho Man Randy Savage with the 100% Speedcraft SL shades. The larger lens shape is designed to give greater protection whilst an anti-reflective coating on the inside prevents side glare.

100% Airmatic Honor Jersey

Price: £39.99

From: decade-europe.com

Previously known for its motorcross helmets and clothing, 100% has leapt into the MTB game with apparel that hints at its MX roots. The Honor jersey sits in the Airmatic all-mountain range. We can’t help but be reminded of a certain bike brand beginning with ‘Y’ in this colour scheme.

100% Airmatic Honor Shorts

Price: £89.99

From: decade-europe.com

This is the matching shorts for the Honor jersey. Complete with removable, padded liner short. The Honor is made from a quick drying, lightweight polyester/elastane 4-way stretch material.

100% Celium Solid Jersey

Price: £44.99

From: decade-europe.com

The more premium Celium range incorporate even more features than the Airmatic for not much more money. Flatlock stitching and lazer cut venting keep comfort at the fore.

100% Celium Solid Shorts

Price: £99.99

From: decade-europe.com

The standout feature of the Solid short is the shock cord adjustable waist closure, giving the short a slim profile. The Solid is sold with a fully padded liner short for all day comfort on the trails.

100% Airmatic and Ridecamp Gloves

Price: £19.99 (each)

From: decade-europe.com

Proper gloves for a bargain price! The Airmatic feature knuckle armour and a double layered, padded palm whilst the Ridecamp is more minimalist with a single layer Clarino palm and mesh backing.

B’Twin 500 Hydration Pack

Price: £14.99

From: decathlon.co.uk

Suitable for rides of up to a couple of hours, the slimline 500 has a one litre bladder and three litres of storage space spread over three pockets. The shoulder straps use a parachute style Velcro chest attachment to maintain stability.

B’Twin 900 Floor Pump

Price: £19.99

From: decathlon.co.uk

Rated up to 145psi and available in several colours to match your bike or garage paint scheme. The 900 has a rubber handle and dual head for both types of valve.

Mavic Crossride Belt

Price: £52.50

From: mavic.com

Hip packs are so in right now. Mavic’s take on the venerable bumbag fits a standard bottle via an angled and funneled pocket for simple location. Four pockets enable the carrying of essentials. If you already own Mavic’s Crossride shorts then the Crossride Belt is designed to connect seamlessly.

Specialized Henge Comp Saddle

Price: £80.00

From: specialized.com

The trail and all-mountain saddle found on Specialized’s popular Enduro range of bikes. The Comp uses cro-mo rails for strength and plenty of butt friendly padding. The Henge also features SWAT compatibility to attach accessories such as the Mountain Bandit we featured a couple of weeks back.

Specialized Airtool MTB Pump

Price: £20.00

From: specialized.com

Alloy construction and handy frame clip make forgetting a pump a thing of the past. The Airtool has a large barrel design specifically for inflating high volume MTB tyres.

Specialized Sport MTB Shoes

Price: £80.00

From: specialized.com

The stealthy, all black Sport MTB is Specialized’s entry level shoe for clipping in. Body Geometry sole and footbeds should make it comfortable for pedalling and three long Velcro straps should keep the shoes in place.