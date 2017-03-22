Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

Three is the magic number. Yes it is.

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Lizard Skins Bearclaw Lock-On grips

Price: £27.00

From: www.2pure.co.uk

Part of Lizard Skins’ ‘Legends’ grip collection; these are Darren Berrecloth’s signature mountain bike grips. The sticky diamond/file pattern is the thinnest lock-on grip Lizard Skins produces…

Lezyne CNC Alloy bottle cage

Price: £22.99

From: www.upgradebikes.co.uk

For those of us who are still able to use a ‘normal’ bottle cage, the CNC cage from Lezyne has you covered. Available in sleek black, pimp white and shiny silver…

Specialized Mountain Bandit

Price: £15.00,

From: www.specialized.com

A minimalist tool wrap designed to work with Specialized’s SWAT compatible saddles. Neat and unobtrusive, it holds a standard inner tube with compartments for a multitool, CO2 cannister and tyre lever…

Bliss Vertical elbow pads

Price: £59.99,

From: www.madison.co.uk

The Vertical is a ventilated elbow pad designed to be comfortable for all day riding. It relies on Armourgel padding for superior shock absorption. Armourgel is designed to bounce back after impacts without suffering any degradation to safety…

Altura One 80 G2 gloves

Price: £24.99

From: www.zyrofisher.co.uk

Atura’s latest lightweight trail-riding mountain bike gloves, the G2 has a thin, perforated palm for enhanced bar ‘feel’. 3D patterning shapes the gloves to comfortably fit the contours of your hand…

Assos SS Rallytrekking jersey and H Rallycargo shorts

Price: £210 (jersey), £150 (shorts)

From: www.assos.com

Normally associated with road cycling, Assos make some of the most lusted after cycling clothing money can buy. They have now branched out into the mountain bike world with their first mtb specific jersey and shorts.

The jersey is sold with a dedicated baselayer and has a unique back and shoulder material designed to enhance comfort and moisture flow when riding with a pack.

The mountain bike shorts can be used in combination with a padded liner and feature a close cut. The shorts have zippered gussets to enhance the fit…

Altura Apache short

Price: £54.99

From: www.zyrofisher.co.uk

The Apache is a lightweight, stretchy board short with a subtle but cool design. Grippy logos help to keep jerseys in place and two pockets give it some versatility…

Bontrager Quantum MIPS helmet

Price: £79.99

From: www.trekbikes.com

MIPS is getting everywhere now and it’s good to see companies speccing the safety feature on lower priced mountain bike helmets. At less than £80 the Quantum is remarkably good value. Available in a range of colours if the screaming yellow of this one isn’t up your street..!

Giro Jacket shoes

Price: £99.99

From: www.zyrofisher.co.uk

Almost too nice to wear on the bike, the Giro Jacket mountain bike shoes are aimed at flat pedals users. A Vibram sole and stiffened mid-section make it comfortable and grippy for pedaling…

Some Instagrabs from the mbr test team…

Just uncorking a new dropper post from Bikeyoke – 160mm rise, neat little lever, low profile collar and, weirdly, comes in a funky whisky bottle cover too #dropper #seatpost #bikeyoke #reverb A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Just got a sample of SunRace's new monster MX80 11-50t, 11-speed cassette. It fits on a Shimano HG cassette body, weighs 535g and cost £99.99! #sunrace #mbrmagazine A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

We’ll be back next week with another dump of juicy and fresh new product that’s yet to arrive at mbr HQ. Get a move on Mr/Mrs/Ms UPS!