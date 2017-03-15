Arrivals: this week’s stuff in for review

Fresh from our Goods In Dept.

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Here’s last week’s Arrivals for those who missed it.

WASP 9905 Action Camera

Price: £149.99

From: www.cobraelectronics.co.uk

Recording at 1080p HD and capable of 12MP still capture, the latest camera from WASP is fully waterproof without needing a case. It can be controlled using the supplied wrist mounted remote or via an app on your phone…

Smith Optics Pivlock Arena Max glasses

Price: from £120

From: www.ultrasporteu.com

The Arena Max offers more coverage than the standard Arena. Smith’s Pivlock system makes changing lenses a breeze…

Lazer Krypton KR1 glasses

Price: £74.99

From: www.madison.co.uk

Featuring lens technology from Carl Zeiss, the KR1 has swappable lenses. The KR1 has a more laid back style that doesn’t look out of place when off the bike…

Giro Chronicle MIPS helmet

Price: £99.99

From: www.zyrofisher.co.uk

Coming in for a budget MIPS helmet test. Giro’s Chronicle is a full coverage trail helmet that shares its DNA with the higher spec Montaro…

Canyon Lux

Price: £2,699

From: www.canyon.com

Lots of ‘entry level’ short travel race bikes have been arriving at mbr HQ for testing recently. This carbon Canyon Lux is £2,699 – pretty light too…

Lots of 'entry level' short travel race bikes have been arriving at MBR HQ for testing recently. This carbon @canyon_bikes Lux is £2,699 – pretty light too. #racebikes #xcracing #xcountry A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

Bontrager XR Mud TLR Team Issue tyre

Price: £39.99

From: www.trekbikes.com

There’s still a lot of mud on the trails despite Spring teasing us with lovely sunshine, so sadly mud tyres are still a requirement in some areas. Bontrager’s XR Mud has a narrow carcass with an aggressive tread pattern designed to cut through the slop…

Specialized Atlas kneepads

Price: £60.00

From: www.specialized.com

Providing lightweight knee protection for XC and trail riding whilst still being comfortable to wear (and pedal in) all day…

Bontrager Cambion Mountain shoes

Price: £209.99

From: www.trekbikes.com

There’s no missing these electric blue shoes beauties from Bontrager. The Cambion features a Silver level carbon sole for stiffness, BOA’s top end IP1 dials for retention and non-slip material at the heel…

Bontrager XXX Mountain shoes

Price: £279.99

From: www.trekbikes.com

Taking it up a notch from the Cambion is the XXX. Double BOA dials and a Velcro strap allow for a precise fit. The sole is boosted to the Platinum level carbon unit for the stiffest platform Bontrager offer…

Madison Flux shorts

Price: £59.99

From: www.madison.co.uk

Four-way stretch textiles and a myriad of features make the Flux shorts a good choice for trail riding. Rear adjusters give a precise fit…

Madison Alpine jersey

Price: £39.99

From: www.madison.co.uk

Long sleeve jersey developed by the Madison Saracen race team. A flat neck panel and underarm mesh panels aid comfort…

Pearl Izumi Divide shorts

Price: £79.99

From: www.madison.co.uk

Lightweight trail/xc short aimed at riders who want to go fast. Two from zipped pockets and a padded rear pocket aid practicality…

We’ll be back next week with another dump of juicy and fresh new product that’s yet to arrive at mbr HQ. Godspeed carrier pigeons!