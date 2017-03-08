Arrivals: this week’s stuff in for review

Goodies in.

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s a new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

As with the best things in life, it starts with some fresh rubber…

WTB Convict 27.5×2.5 TCS

This is the Rolling Fast version. We also have the High Grip version is as well. This is a massively chunky tyre from WTB aimed at the gravity/enduro market. Both tyres feature double casing and differing compounds, tested at EWS…

Camelbak M.U.L.E. LR15

Latest fully loaded hydration pack, 12 litres of well thought out storage split between 10 pockets. New bladder sits lower to keep centre of gravity lower and more comfort. Separate tool roll and rain cover included…

Specialized S-Works 6XC shoes

Superlight XC race shoes from the big S. With a carbon sole that takes the stiffness up to 13??! and double BOA retention, these are the pinnacle for maximum power transfer during fast rides and races…

Lezyne Digital Shock Drive pump

A classy looking, neat little shock pump. Has the added bonus of a highly accurate digital readout that goes up to 350psi. Looks like a part from a JPS F1 car. Braided hose for reliability. Small enough fit unobtrusively into a pack…

NS Bikes Aerial pedals

These are the sealed versions of NS’ Aerial flat pedals. 10 replaceable pins each side and an alloy body…

Lazer EC1 glasses

Triple lens glasses with a smaller, full frame to suit small/medium faces…

DMR V6 pedals

Plastic bodied versions of the popular V8. Moulded pins to keep your shins in one piece. Lighter than the alloy bodied versions and shouldn’t do as much damage to paint or walls..!

DMR V8 V2 pedals

The latest V2 version of one of the most popular pedals in the world. Shape has changed to better mimic the DMR Vault and reduce overall thickness. Now with serviceable double DU bushings rather than unsealed bearings…

TMR Designs Imprint Grips Premium

Custom moldable mountain bike grips. All you need is a kettle and hot water to shape the Imprint grip to your own hand shape. Don’t worry if you don’t like, the process can be repeated again and again. The Premium version comes with titanium hardware…

SRAM Shockwiz

ShockWhiz time on our long term @nukeproofbikes Mega 29 today playing with suspension settings and getting the dynamic sag dialled after our @offsetbushings geometry tweak. Ended up at 22% rear and 20% front and pedalling feels better and dynamic geometry feels spot on. Used the 'Playful' setting which has a bias to a more lively and dynamic ride with pop rather than Aggressive which is aimed more at traction and grip on rough DH and enduro tracks. A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:10am PST

Specialized Enduro glove

Light weight gloves with full fingered protection. Padded knuckles and silicon grippers that carry around the finger tips…

We’ll be back next week with another dump of juicy and fresh new product that’s yet to arrive at mbr HQ. Hurry up Postie!