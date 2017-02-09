Tracy Moseley extends her lead in the Andes Pacifico enduro

Jerome Clementz on top in the mens field.

Tracy Moseley is more than a minute up on her nearest rival after the first day of the Andes Pacifico enduro in Chile.

Day Two report from the Andes Pacifico team

After a first day of adaptation that was quite hard for many, the riders began to prepare for the second day of the race.

On this second day the riders were moved directly into the Andes mountain range where after two hours in the vans, the time to move the legs came.

The place where this day was developed is the typical scenario of the Chilean Cowboys: The “rucos” that are old constructions of stone used today by the cowboys to inhabit when they move the cows and horses from one side to another by the mountain range.

The first special Rucos de Agua was a very natural track, with very fast and techniques zones that were marked by a couple of hills that made the pulsations increase to several. A great special and as Cedric Gracia said: This is Enduro !!!

In this first special of the day the first place was fought among the French compatriots, but it was Francois Bailly-Maitre who took the first place with 11: 53.03 followed very closely by Jerome Clementz with 11.53.35 and in third place the Chilean National Champ Guga Ortiz with 11.56.37.

Among the women the undisputed champion started marking the day’s schedule. Tracy Moseley took the first place with a time of 13: 21.09 followed by Casey Brown with 14: 13.70 and closing the third place was Emily Slaco with 14: 40.79.

The second and last special of the day, Paico Pilar de Piedra, marked a change of pace with respect to the previous circuit. This path required handling to pass undefeated ditches, against calories of the start and switchbacks of the final section.

Jerome was the leader of this special with a time of 10.46.82 followed by Milciades Jaque who was second with 10.47.49 and finally in third place was Yoann Barelli with 10.48.68. Tracy did not give up the first place with a time of 12: 35.05 followed by Casey with 13: 03.64 and third place Pauline Dieffenthaler with 13: 05.42.

The race ended early which allowed the riders to rest in the camp and enjoy a good hot-dog post race to recover and share. The general results chart of Day 2 left Jerome as winner followed by Francois and closing the podium of the day was our great national promise Guga Ortiz. This is just beginning and the Chileans are already giving much to talk about, let’s see how they continue the next few days.

Among the women Tracy was leading without giving a truce to Casey who continues untiringly. Finally Pauline was third.

Women top three Day Two

Tracy 25.56.14 2. Casey 27: 17.34 Pauline 27: 57.77

Men top three Day Two

Jerome 22: 40.17 Francois 22: 46.93 Guga 22: 47.21

In the ladies Tracey Mosley takes a considerable advantage to his teammate Casey Brown who also carries a tremendous advantage to the Canadian Emily Slaco.

With the results today the General remains very interesting as Jerome keeps the tip followed very closely to only 9 seconds for the Great Milciades Jaque and already last year finished third! And speaking of third place this François Bailly-Maitre is less than a second away from Micha, so the thing is burning.

General provisional results overall Women

Tracy Moseley 75: 02.42 Casey Brown 77.43.95 Emily Slaco 82: 12.89

General provisional results overall Men

1. Jerome Clementz 63: 53.27 Milciades Check 64: 02.19 Francois Bailly-Maitre 64: 03.01

Day One video, report and results

Women top three Day One

• Tracy Moseley 49:06.28

• Casey Brown 50:26.61

• Emily Slaco 53:48.17

Men top three Day One

• Jerome Clementz 41:13.10

• Milciades Jaque 41:14.10

• François Bailly-Maître 41:16.08

You can view the full results from Day 1 here.

Day One report from the Andes Pacifico team

The day started at 7.30 with an energetic breakfast that was very well received by the riders who after a frosty night were preparing themselves to ride their bikes and start the adventure of a lifetime.

The La Parva Ski Resort once again welcomed all the riders who gathered at the top of the mountain, to almost 3500m where the special stage “Valle Amarillo” would open the race. The stage 1 had some changes with respect to the previous years which took to the riders directly with the unfamous AntiGrip.

The rest of the stage was followed the classic yellow valley trail, practically the same as previous editions where the riders went down with good pace and fluidity. At the end of the course, the riders got to a sections of 30 switchbacks that brought out the best of all riders even after more than 8 minutes of stage. Who took the first place in this stage was the Chilean national Champ from 2013 Pedro Ferreira with a time of 8: 09.30 followed by the compatriot Miliciades Jaque who arrived only 8 hundredths of a second later with a time of 8: 09.38 very closely by Yoann Barelli.

The women surprised a solid first place Casey Brown who with a time of 10: 01.21 managed to take more than 6 seconds to the 2016 champion Tracy Moseley who came in second with 10: 08.36.

The second stage was the classic German Refuge, a track that never disappoints and is very good. This track is characterised by different zones very rhythmic and fast where you can even go playing and jumping.

This second stage was led by the French 2016 champion Francois Bailly-Maitre with 13:19.50 that put more than 7 seconds to Miliciades Jaque with 13:27.08. Third came the French Jerome Clementz with a time of 13: 33.50. The women categroy was ruled by Tracy Moseley with a time of 15:31.17 that managed to take a major advantage to Casey Brown who had a time of 16:18.09. In third place came the Chilean Florencia Espiñeira with a time of 16:50.22.

After completing the first 2 descents, the riders were able to rest and enjoy a good lunch to recharge energy for what was to come.

The famous Parvazo was the next challenge for the riders, who faced this special stage that stands out for being very hard and physical. This track made even the most experienced riders arrive with very tired hands. In this special Pedro Ferreira won with a time of 9:05.55 followed by Yoann Barelli 9:05.62 and on third place the Cannondale rider Marco Osborne 9:06.58.

Results among the women stayed with Tracy who got a solid first place with 10: 59.03 followed by Casey Brown with 11: 12.16 and third place Emily Slaco with 11: 51.69.

After getting back in a pickup up to turn 32 the riders closed the day with the fourth special Cabritas, a very natural circuit that owes its name to it is a place where the goats are taken to graze. The trail was very loose and with a very marked slope where the switchbacks could not miss. A long track that brought happy faces back to camp to check their results for the day.

The fourth special ended with Scotland’s Mark Scott leading with a time of 10:16.73 followed by Francois Bailly-Maitre with 10:20.14 and third place the Chilean Pedro Burns with 10:20.76. Tracy remained in the first place with a time of 12:27.72 followed by Casey Brown with 12:55.15 and thirdly 13:57.22.