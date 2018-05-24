Who says girls don’t ride bikes?

#AllTribesAllWoman

Female riders talk about obstacles they faced as teenagers and how they overcame them. Share this video to encourage girls to be active and realise their potential as individuals.

>>> Women buy bikes too, so make us feel welcome

Endura are behind this video campaign: “In this era of the ubiquitous pouting selfie representing female youth culture, Endura are advocates of supporting alternative paths and are passionate about inspiring the next generation with the help of their female athletes. Hear from Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Rachel Atherton, Denise Schindler and Lucy Charles, as these hardcore heroines pass on advice to their 12 year old self and what helped them become the role models that they are today. What is your advice to your 12 year old self?”

#AllTribesAllWoman

Rachel Atherton, Downhill MTB legend

Rachel Atherton has as at times proven to be unstoppable – Four World Championships, Five World Cup titles, over 30 UCI World Cup race wins and an unprecedented perfect World Cup season in 2016 – meaning that the 30 year old’s place in MTB history is secure with more still to come.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling

South African rider Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio has been a professional rider since 2010 and is one of the most respected voices in the peloton – a true leader on and off the bike. Her erudite stance on the future of women’s cycling is matched by her talents on the bike and Ashleigh boasts an impressive palmares which includes sweeps of the general, points and mountains classifications at Emakumeen Bira and the Giro Toscana last season. A superb 2018 Spring Classics season saw Ashleigh claim a remarkable string of top 10 finishes at Strade Bianche, Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, Ronde van Vlaanderen, La Fléche WalloneWallon and Liége-Bastogne-Liége.

Denise Schindler, World Champion

German para-cyclist Denise Schindler is a multiple road and track world champion and a medallist at both the London and Rio Paralympic Games. Denise was a late convert to cycling, but since then she has followed her mantra of “never stop spinning” and will be looking to build on her haul of medals in Tokyo in two years time. As well as her achievements at the in para-cycling, Denise conquered the formidable Tour TransAlp last as part of the first amputee team ever to finish the gruelling stage race.

Lucy Charles, Ironman Champion

Recognised as one of the brightest talents in long-distance triathlon over recent years, Lucy Charles broke through in style in 2017 with a host of impressive wins in IRONMAN and Challenge Family branded events. It was in the sport’s spiritual homeland of Kona that the Londoner truly marked her arrival on the world stage with a superb full debut at the IRONMAN World Championships. Her formidable swimming power saw her lead for much of the race before finishing in second place. Lucy has picked up where she left off, opening her 2018 season with a sub-9 hour PB at the IRONMAN African Championships in early April.