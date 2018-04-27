The 12 best Aldi cycling deals in this Sunday’s bike bonanza

What's decent in Aldi's Big Cycling Event sale?

The best Aldi cycling deals. Every now and then discount supermarket puts on cycling-specific sale. Here’s our pick of the pedalling produce.

It’s usually heavily geared towards to road cyclists and commuters but there are some mountain bike relevant products in there if you’re prepared to delve around.

Except now you don’t have to because we’ve done the delving for you.

1. Bikemate Bike repair Stand

Price £24.99

Stop grovelling around on the floor. Stop flipping your bike upside down. Do repairs the easy way with a workstand. This one has some nice touches: magnetic parts tray, handlebar stabilising arm, anti-slip feet and rubber lined jaws.

2. Muc-Off Urban degreaser

Price: £3.99

Woah there! A proper bike brand at Aldi. This isn’t really anything new; Muc-Off have had bits and bobs in Aldi before. This is their biodegradable degreaser stuff. Ideal for refreshing your drivetrain when you’ve been a bit lax in the cleaning stakes for the past few filthy rides.

3. Crane Men’s Cycling shorts

Price: £7.99

These aren’t the most sophisticated of liner shorts but for workaday usage they’ll do the job. Gel chamois with anti-bacterial treatment. Flatlock seams for flush comfort.

4. Bikemate CO2 Inflator

Price: £4.99

An inflator, a CO2 cartridge and a frozen-hand-preventing foam sleeve for said cartridge. This is well worth getting if you don’t currently have a CO2 system and are thinking of going down the riding without a backpack route.

5. Bikemate CO2 Cartridge 4-Pack

Price: £4.99

Haven’t you heard mate? Aldi are bang on with the enduro revolution innit. But seriously, whether it’s the enduro hype or bot, there are more and more people storing CO2 cannisters in their kit these days. This is arguably because – aside from the speed of inflation – CO2 cannisters can sometimes be the only way you can get tubeless tyres to reseal out on the trails.

6. Crane Men’s Cycling Base Layer Top

Price: £4.99

You can excuse the styling of this garment because it’s not meant to be seen. It’s meant to live and perform underneath something else. Whether that’s under a mid-layer or just this base layer and a jacket over the top.

7. Muc-Off Urban Wet Chain Oil 100ml

Price: £3.99

Mo’ Muc-Off. This time it’s lube for your drivetrain. This stuff might be rather thick and soil-attracting if you’re not careful with application. Apply sparingly and always remember to wipe off all excess oil from the outside plates of the chain.

8. Bikemate Black/Blue Children’s Bike Helmet

Price: £9.99

A decently vented helmet for yours sprog. Includes integrated built-in rear LED built into the rear retention strap band.

9. Crane Men’s Pink Mesh Base Layer Top

Price: £6.99

There’s been some controversy about this garment. Basically it’s rather similar to the sort of stuff that primo metrosexual cyclista brand Rapha do. Still, seven quid is seven quid.

10. Muc-Off Urban All Over Cleaner 500ml

Price: £3.99

Once again, ignore the ‘urban’ tag. This pink stuff will wash any bicycle no matter where it’s been ridden. Biodegradable, carbon fibre safe, non CFCs neither.

11. Crane Mens Cycling Base Layer Shorts

Price: £4.99

These look a bit pointless at first. Not proper cycling shorts. Not proper undies. Then you find yourself on an uplift day and you realise they are total genius. Much more comfortable and effective on shuttling days than wearing full-on chamois shorts or risking it in your Tesco boxers.

12. Muc-Off Protect Lube & Shine 485ml

Price: £3.99

Be careful with this stuff. Treat it like a GT85 that disperses water but leaves behind a pleasing sheen that dirt will find a bit harder to cling on to. Don’t put it near your disc rotors (cover them with plastic bags when spraying this stuff) and don’t leave any on any rubber seals either. Keep it on your drivetrain and bike frame basically.

