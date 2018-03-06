Alan Milway’s MX Fitness offering Surrey Strength Sessions this month

Invest in yourself instead of your bike

Fitness guru and regular mbr contributor Alan Milway’s MX Fitness outfit is offering Surrey Strength Sessions on March 20th and 21st.

If you’re looking at making some real changes and improvements to your mountain biking – especially if you’re doing some enduro racing this year – then these sessions will have a much more significant influence on your results than throwing your money at a new suspension fork or wheelset etc.

Over to you Alan…

“I will be offering training sessions from The Surrey Sports Park in Guildford for two dates in March to help those riders based in the South.

“Dates are: Tuesday 20th March (sessions available hourly from 10-5pm) and Wednesday 21st March (sessions available hourly 8-11am)

“I will be privately hiring the Strength and Conditioning room for my athletes across these dates.

“The sessions will be aimed at progressing your technique and including exercises to help you specifically get the most from your training, riding and racing.

“Sessions can be booked for 60 minutes with a maximum of two athletes per session.

“Please contact me: alan.milway@gmail.com for further information and to book a place.

“Cost is £60 per session, per person.”