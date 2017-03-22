Why is this bike £65,000?

Well, it is in "EXCELLENT CONDITION".

There have been over forty bids on this Carrera Titan on eBay so someone is currently ‘winning’ a fierce battle for this puzzling pushbike.

>>> 20 ways you can afford a new bike

But why? It can’t just be for the free U-lock and rear mudguard can it? It is impressively clean-looking though. Hmm…

It’s definitely in our Watch List now anyway!

Upon closer inspection there a number of puzzling things on this bike. The suspension forks for a start.

They’ve got RockShox Bluto decals but they’re clearly not Blutos. The coating on them looks like Fox Kashima coating. The key words there are “looks like”. We’d be surprised if those are genuine Kashima coated stanchions.

The tyres too. Schwalbe Crazy Bob 26″ BMX-ish affairs. Mad.

And check out that stem setup. Wild.

And what’s with the “10 mile range EXCELLENT CONDITION” bulletpoint in the listing?

So what’s going on?

Is it just the seller’s ‘mates’ trying to foul up the auction for a laugh? Or is something else more nefarious afoot?

Answers on a postcard please (or in the comments below – that would be better actually).

eBay listing in full

Crankset Shimano Deore XT FC-M782 10 speed MTB

Pedals Shimano Saint PD- MX80

Rotors Shimano Deore xt 6 bolt mtb

Bouth levers Shimano deore xt M785

Bouth shifters deore xt m780 3×10 speed

Front derailleur deore xt fd-m785 10 speed

Rear derailleur deore xt m786 shadow 10 speed long cage

Cassette Shimano deore xt m771 10 speed

Air rear Shock with lockout 165×35mm 2016 DNM Downhill

Wheels 26″

Tyres schwalbe 26×2.35

Include gift bike locker

10 mile range EXCELLENT CONDITION!

If any questions please contact

HAPPY BIDDING