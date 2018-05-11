10 super cheap workshop hacks

Saving you money when it comes to maintenance

10 ways of getting the same results as proper workshop tools but just with easy to access household goods or by simple modifications to regular kit.

>>> 15 essential household item hacks for mountain bikers

Having a fully stocked workshop like the mbr dreamworld is a dream for most of us. Specialist tools, lubes oils and cleaners can end up breaking the bank if you’re not careful.

>>> The 10 tools you should have in your workshop toolkit

We’ve gathered ten of the most ingenious ways of saving yourself plenty of money when it comes to maintenance time.

Oil filter for a chain whip Spoke for internal cables Spoke as a chain hook DIY bearing press Household brushes rather than dedicated bike cleaning ones Washing up sponge for chain cleaning Make your own degreaser out of lemon juice, baking soda and water Make your own Swarfega from hand soap and salt/sugar Baby wipes Furniture polish to repel mud

So there you have it, ten super cheap workshop hacks that could save you plenty of money.